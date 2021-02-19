CALDWELL — Health officials have confirmed the first known infection with a new variant that causes COVID-19 in an adult male living in Southwest Idaho.
The case is Idaho’s first identified infection with a known variant of concern of the COVID-19 virus. The individual recently traveled internationally and is thought to have been exposed before returning to Idaho.
Laboratory testing identified the B.1.351 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first discovered in South Africa in late 2020. There have been 19 infections with this particular variant reported from 10 states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the B.1.351 variant includes a mutation the is associated with increased transmissibility of the COVID-19 virus.
Epidemiologists at Southwest District are working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to identify any close contacts who were possibly exposed to this person. Health officials will provide guidance to anyone identified as a close contact and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
“We are not surprised to find this virus in Idaho” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director in the Division of Public Health. “As we just learned from Boise City’s wastewater testing program this week, variant strains have arrived in the state. We remind Idahoans to continue wearing masks, physically distancing, washing hands frequently, and staying home when ill. In addition to getting vaccinated when it becomes available for you, those actions are the best things we can do now.”
Two new variants of COVID-19 were discovered in wastewater samples from three Ada County cities, Central District Health reported earlier this week.
Idaho public health officials are actively investigating infections suspected to be caused by the new variants. The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories continues to expand the number of Idaho samples being sequenced to identify emerging strains and better understand how the virus is spreading in the state.