FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to a 2022 autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.

 Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

Idaho has its first influenza-related death of the 2022-23 season.

A 65-year-old man from Nez Perce County is the state's first reported flu death, according to a press release form the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. 

