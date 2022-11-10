FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to a 2022 autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.
Idaho has its first influenza-related death of the 2022-23 season.
A 65-year-old man from Nez Perce County is the state's first reported flu death, according to a press release form the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Idaho has averaged 45 reported flu-related deaths per year over the past five seasons, most of them individuals 65 years old or older, the release said.
“The Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be very serious,” Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen said in the release. “Influenza activity is on the rise in Idaho and across the country, with the highest nationwide activity currently being seen in eastern and southeastern states."
Additionally, Tengelsen encourages Idahoans to get their annual flu shot and stay up to date on their COVID-19 boosters. Getting an annual flu shot is especially important for "people at higher risk for serious flu-related complications, including people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and anyone 65 years of age or older," the release said.
In addition to getting vaccinated against flu and COVID-19, Idahoans can take other actions to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
Wear a mask and physically distance yourself whenever you are in public.
Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you have washed your hands.
Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods, and take part in physical activity to stay healthy.