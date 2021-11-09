BOISE — Idaho confirmed its first COVID-19 child fatality on Tuesday.
The child was an infant and died in October, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. No further details were released to protect the child’s family’s privacy, the release said.
The death was confirmed by the Department of Health and Welfare as well as Southwest District Health, the release said. Southwest District Health oversees public health programs in Canyon, Adams, Owyhee, Payette, Gem, and Washington counties.
“We are saddened to hear of the loss of one of our newest community members,” said Southwest District Health Director Nikole Zogg in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”
Over 900 children have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, the release said.
Parents and prospective parents, including pregnant women, are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot in order to protect children.
“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect parents and prospective parents from severe illness from COVID-19, which can help protect babies and children who are too young to be vaccinated,” the release said.
Idaho health leaders addressed the infant’s death in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. They stressed the importance of vaccination and the impacts COVID-19 can have on children and their parents.
“The situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19, even among younger people, and the impacts it can have on families,” State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said. “COVID-19 vaccination is now recommended for people age 5 and above, but for those under 5, there is no vaccine approved.”
Only 52% of adults in Idaho under age 65 are vaccinated, Hahn said. Less than 40% of the state's 16-to-17-year-old and 12-to-15-year-old teenagers are fully vaccinated.
Already, 2,257 kids aged 5 to 11 have received a vaccine.
COVID-19 can be serious for younger people and young families, Hahn said.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for women who are planning to become pregnant, women who are pregnant and people with children, Hahn said. All those individuals can receive a booster shot if eligible.
“There is a growing body of evidence and studies that are showing that it does not (cause infertility),” Hahn said.
No maternal COVID-19 deaths were reported in Idaho in 2020, but so far this year there have been four COVID-19 related deaths in women who were pregnant within a year before their deaths, according to Hahn. Some of those women left behind young children, Hahn said.
In 2021, there have been two COVID-related stillbirths in the state, Hahn said. There were none in 2020.
Dr. Guillermo Guzman, an OB-GYN with Saint Alphonsus Health System, noted pregnant women are more susceptible to certain medical conditions. Most respiratory infectious disorders manifest “more severely” in pregnant women, Guzman said.
Several of his patients have “suffered the consequences” of COVID-19, Guzman said.
“I’ve had patients lose their pregnancies to COVID,” Guzman said. “I’ve had patients sick enough to either go into premature labor on their own or as a consequence have to be induced before their due date.”
Some babies have spent weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit, he said, and some may not be able to reach their full potential.
The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, Guzman said, adding it is like a seatbelt keeping someone alive in a car accident.
Guzman said his recommendation is what he is doing for his own family.
“My pregnant sister-in-law approached me and asked me whether she should get the vaccine, I did so, and recommended that she do,” Guzman said. “She just delivered a healthy baby boy in Texas.”