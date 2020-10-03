In the midst of a pandemic, social uprising, economic whiplash, and an upcoming presidential election the likes of no other — every day can bring a sense of disconnection and despair. But children give us hope. They epitomize a resolute belief in life, love and humanity.
The inaugural 2C Kids Week, an event that stemmed from the 2C Kids Succeed effort spearheaded last year meant to focus on the successful futures of youth in our community, culminates today.
The weeklong event was designed to inspire the next generation and remind all “that hope lives here,” said Jean Mutchie, 2C Kids Succeed founder. The community was invited to participate and post photos online with the hashtag #2CKids.
For seven days, the focus has been on hope, through murals, notes, “heART” walks, and a youth-led discussion — all in a collaborative effort to elevate connection across 2C communities. In the “intense” discussion, said Mutchie, teens talked about their heroes. There were no superheroes mentioned, she said; instead, they listed “somebody who has your back or ‘somebody I can trust.’”
Keisha Hernandez, 14, and Preston Gentry, 12, both took part in the mural painting in Nampa. “I used one of the big rollers,” said Herandez, “I did most of the green on the side and some of the pink part.”
“I painted the sun,” said Gentry. “I also participated in the (youth-led) discussion.”
The talk dealt with serious issues and the kids were able to talk frankly with their peers on subjects that included drinking, drugs and abandonment.
His takeaway? “If you get down and out, you can always get back up … and have a good life.”
Hernandez said the talk — and all the events — were inspirational. “The 2C kindness week helped me appreciate the Nampa community — and it makes me feel safe,” she said.
Mutchie said that bringing the community together was a team effort. Several sponsors supported the week, including the cities of Nampa and Caldwell, local colleges, health systems, businesses, the Boys & Girls Club and the Idaho Press.
“Our kids need to know, now more than ever, that we have their back and there is always hope,” said Mutchie. “Leaving this permanent mark of hope in our community makes me feel better in these uncertain times,” she said. The overarching goal of the project was simply “that our kids feel seen, feel heard and know that the community in which they live has hope, to root kids in the reality we all have purpose.”
Mutchie began her effort spurred on by the fact that there is a higher percentage of kids in Idaho who experience four or more of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) that fall under the categories of abuse, neglect and household dysfunction. Those can mean real life strikes against them as they grow up, leading to becoming an unstable, unhappy or otherwise unsuccessful adult.
In 2019, Mutchie helped organize the communitywide 2C Kids Succeed initiative to staunch the possibility of those negative effects. The coalition that then came together includes business leaders, educators, municipal leaders, legislators and nonprofits, all interested in building a healthy and resilient community for children.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, “we had to pivot,” said Mutchie. She credits the community for stepping up and helping make 2C Kids Week a reality.
The support came in the form of a weeklong celebration of hope.
“It’s an affirmation that they believe every child matters,” Mutchie said. “That was the magic. … It was incredible to see people coming together.”