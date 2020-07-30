BOISE — The first person in the Ada County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The jail inmate on Tuesday complained of a loss of taste and smell, hallmark symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. As soon as the inmate reported those symptoms, they were tested, Orr wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. On Wednesday, the results came back positive.
“We immediately moved the inmate to our Health Services Unit, issued masks to all the other inmates in that dorm, and immediately restricted their movement in the jail,” Orr wrote. “We tested all 85 inmates in the dorm and are awaiting results. All employees who have worked in that dorm over the last week have consulted with our doctor or their private physician on if they should be tested.”
It’s the first time jail inmates have been given masks, Orr confirmed.
Since deputies first started taking coronavirus-related precautions in March, two other people who have passed through the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Both of those inmates had the positive test before they were in our jail, and we were aware of those results before they went through booking,” Orr wrote. “So those inmates were taken directly to our (health services unit). One was a transfer from Canyon County, who is no longer in our custody. The other is an inmate who has since tested negative twice since they were brought in.”
Six jail staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, according to Orr. Each went into self-isolation and have since recovered.
When asked if deputies are required to wear masks in the jail, Orr replied: “All Jail deputies and employees who work in the jail (including booking, classifications, the closed custody unit, the dorms, health services unit, and video court) are required to wear masks during all interactions with inmates. Other ACSO staff and visitors (operations, attorneys, cleaning crews, etc …) are required to wear facial coverings during all interactions with inmates as well. Some deputies are allowed to temporarily remove them so they can communicate clearly with inmates if needed.”