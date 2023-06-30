ID Legislature Sine Die

Members of the House of Representatives voted to adjourn sine die Thursday, April 6, ending the 2023 legislative session.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published June 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A new state budget and dozens of new state laws take effect Saturday in Idaho in connection with the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.

Idaho’s state government runs on a fiscal year calendar that runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

