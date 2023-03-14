Idaho Legislature 2022

Members of the Senate come to order as the 2022 legislative session begins at the Idaho State Capitol on January 10.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press, file

Originally published March 13 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

A bill that would add the firing squad as an alternative form of execution in Idaho is headed to the floor of the Idaho Senate for a final vote.

