BOISE — Firefighters remain busy in Idaho and the Treasure Valley area, dealing with a number of fires fed by a windy, dry Labor Day weekend.
Lightning-caused fires have been chewing through the Boise and Sawtooth national forests, while other smaller fires haven't even made it onto the national fire Incident Information System, InciWeb.
According to the National Fire Incident Information System, the Grouse Fire, located in between Featherville and Pine, northeast of the Treasure Valley, measured 200 acres on Monday. The next day, the fire was recorded at 5,000 acres and was still growing as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Buck Fire, located south of Yellow Pine, is 6% contained and has consumed 4,441 acres as of Tuesday morning. Crews are dealing with difficult terrain, dense snag stands of trees and a lack of safety zones to retreat to if the fire began to change directions and threaten firefighters on the ground.
In North Idaho, Idaho Department of Lands firefighters and partners are responding to one fire in Bonner County and another large complex outside of Orofino in Clearwater County. Monday's high winds stopped firefighting air operations in the panhandle on Monday and caused fires to burn and spread more swiftly.
Just over the border in Oregon, firefighters gained control of at least one human-caused fire. The Wickiup Fire, near Vale, had burned 975 acres but was 45% contained by Tuesday morning. Volunteer firefighters used tractors and other farm equipment to cut fire breaks which helped slow the fire.
Another fire in Malheur County, Oregon caused road closures in Parma on Monday due to severe smoke and zero visibility, according to a Parma Police Department Facebook post.
Highway 20/26 near Apple Valley Road north of Parma was briefly shut down Monday due to a large brush fire; fire crews had control of the blaze by 7 p.m. that night.