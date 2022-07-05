A wildfire reported off of Talon Lane, near the World Center for Birds of Prey south of Boise, has been fully contained. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) estimates it will be controlled by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire was reported at about 8:17 p.m. Monday night. Smoke was visible for miles.
Boise Fire Department crews and Ada County deputies initially responded to the incident, but the fire burned onto land protected by the BLM and is now under unified command. BLM dispatched four engines and a dozer to the fire.
Boise BLM's Jared Jablonski said that the fire spread to 114 acres and that the cause was shooting-related.
"We also want the public to be aware that even if following the prevention order when shooting, starting a wildfire is still possible," Jablonski said. "Please think twice about shooting on hot, dry and windy days, and always bring water, a fire extinguisher, and a shovel with you."
A fire prevention order was established in April. That order prohibits certain activities on BLM lands, including using fireworks, discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer rounds, shooting in an area with dry vegetation, using exploding targets and using explosive material.
The order remains in effect until Oct. 20.
National Weather Service Boise temporarily shut down its weather radar due to its proximity to the fire.
At 10:25 p.m. Monday, the BLM reported that the forward momentum of the fire had been knocked down and crews were securing the fire perimeter. The fire was contained at 11:30 p.m.
Crews stayed through the night, mopping up hot spots.