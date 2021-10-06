Roughly a dozen homes on the north side of West Hill Road were recommended to voluntarily evacuate.
Homeowner Erica Tracy, who watched the flames from the deck of her house, said she is grateful for the firefighters' work.
"It was kind of hard to get home, because everybody was trying to see the fire come up our driveway," Tracy said. "Once I finally got home, it was crazy how close the fire was by us already."
Tracy and her family were poised to leave, she said, but ultimately their home was safe from the fire.
"We were scared for a second that the wind was blowing towards our house so we were kind of like, 'Oh crap, we might have to evacuate,'" she said. "But luckily firefighters are awesome and took care of it for us."
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with detectives' investigation into the fire. Anyone who has any leads or information on the fire is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
#BLMBODFire, Eagle Fire, Boise Fire and other cooperators responded to the Goose Fire in the foothills earlier today. Estimated at 200 acres. All active flame has been knocked down. No structures lost. Estimated containment tomorrow at 10 am and control at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/dpz4GnCEOS