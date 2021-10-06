Support Local Journalism


Originally published Oct. 6 on KTVB.COM.

The grass fire that ignited in the Boise Foothills on Wednesday evening burned 441 acres before firefighters contained it late Thursday morning.

The blaze was caused by fireworks, the Ada County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon.

The fireworks were lit in the middle of West Goose Creek Road; wind carried the flames to the south and east, authorities said.

Dubbed the Goose Fire, the blaze was first reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, off of Idaho Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road, near the Eagle Sports Complex.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the fire threatened homes but none were lost. One outbuilding did catch on fire.

Active flames were put out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters worked overnight and were aided by rainfall.

The Ada/Eagle Bike Park was not damaged by the blaze, but some Ridge to Rivers trails were damaged and will be closed for the time being, according to the city of Eagle.

Brush Fire northeast of Eagle

Firefighters work to contain a brush fire in the hills northeast of Eagle, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

About 30 trucks from fire departments from across the Treasure Valley responded to the fire, Ada County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday.

Roughly a dozen homes on the north side of West Hill Road were recommended to voluntarily evacuate.

Homeowner Erica Tracy, who watched the flames from the deck of her house, said she is grateful for the firefighters' work.

"It was kind of hard to get home, because everybody was trying to see the fire come up our driveway," Tracy said. "Once I finally got home, it was crazy how close the fire was by us already."

Tracy and her family were poised to leave, she said, but ultimately their home was safe from the fire.

"We were scared for a second that the wind was blowing towards our house so we were kind of like, 'Oh crap, we might have to evacuate,'" she said. "But luckily firefighters are awesome and took care of it for us."

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with detectives' investigation into the fire. Anyone who has any leads or information on the fire is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.