BOISE — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at the Boise Airport discovered a loaded firearm with eight rounds of ammunition in carry-on luggage Friday morning.
The luggage belonged to a woman headed to the San Francisco International Airport, according to a TSA press release.
Around 5:30 a.m. Friday a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during a routine luggage check. TSA immediately notified airport law enforcement.
This is the sixth firearm discovered in carry-on luggage at the Boise Airport in 2020.
TSA will review the circumstances of the incident to determine a civil penalty against the passenger, the press release said. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,000, and can go up to a maximum of $10,000 per violation. The incident has been referred to the Ada County prosecutor’s office for review.
“We are continuing to train our staff and do whatever it takes to keep them alert to possible threats to aircraft during this unusual time and the results show it," said Andy Coose, TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.
At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.