The Hayden Fire, which has been burning since July 19, is now about 84% contained, according to the Idaho Department of Lands latest statewide fire update.
The fire is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore in steep and difficult terrain in an area with a lot of dead and downed timber. The cause is undetermined. IDL reports as of Sept. 15 the fire now is mainly just smoldering, and full containment is expect by Oct. 1.
Hayden's 24,706 acres are part of a total 84,287 acres burned so far this year. That includes, by landowner:
Idaho Department of Lands: 1,361
Private property: 7,936
Bureau of Land Management: 12,177
Forest Service land: 62,377
Tribal land: 29
The Idaho Department of Lands reports that year-to-date 2,579 acres have burned in its protection area in 271 fires. Of those, 114 were human-caused and 77 were natural-caused. The cause of the remaining 82 is undetermined.
The IDL reports it has spent approximately $16.86 million on fire suppression activities. After some of that is reimbursed for assisting other agencies, the total cost to the state's general fund so far this year $14.56 million.
Information on estimated fire suppression expenses incurred by U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other agencies in Idaho may not be available until after the fire season, according to the IDL.
EAST FIRE
The East Fire, burning 10 miles east of Cascade, is under the management of the Boise National Forest and as of Sept. 15 has burned 3,313 acres and is 59% completed, according to the IDL update. The uncontained portion of the fire is on the eastern edge located in the Middle Fork Payette River Drainage, according to the IDL, which says the area is steep, rugged terrain with limited access. That area of the fire will continue to be monitored by personnel such as lookout and aircraft. The estimated containment date is Sept. 30.