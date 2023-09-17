Support Local Journalism


The Hayden Fire, which has been burning since July 19, is now about 84% contained, according to the Idaho Department of Lands latest statewide fire update.

The fire is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore in steep and difficult terrain in an area with a lot of dead and downed timber. The cause is undetermined.  IDL reports as of Sept. 15 the fire now is mainly just smoldering, and full containment is expect by Oct. 1. 

