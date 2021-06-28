The fire that caused “extensive damage” to the soon-to-be demolished Valley View Elementary School on Boise’s West Bench was determined to be an accident, according to Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams.
The fire, which occurred the morning of June 21, was caused by a power tool striking a gas line.
Boise Fire responded to the fire at 9:39 a.m. on June 21 and as of noon that day, the main body of the fire was out, but the building continued to smolder.
Two minor injuries were reported by construction workers who were working outside of the building. They were treated by paramedics, according to the fire department. Six firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries, and two went to the hospital, the fire department said in a news release. There were no evacuations for the surrounding area, but a noxious smoke alert was issued.
Dan Hollar, Boise spokesman, said the district has built a new school at the site, but the fire was concentrated on the old facility, which was due to be torn down last week. The fire will slightly delay the demolition of the old building.
Nobody was in the building when the fire started, according to Williams. The district did not have any summer school activities on site, Hollar said.
The new elementary facility did not catch fire, but it did get pummeled by smoke. Hummel said there was a hot spot on the roof of the new school, which a thermal camera detected, but the building did not catch fire. After the investigation was concluded, Williams said there was no damage to the new building.
The new facility is expected to be open for the 2021-22 school year.
Originally published June 21 on IdahoEdNews.org.