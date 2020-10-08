BOISE — Five Idaho bars and restaurants, including four in the Treasure Valley, were fined this year for violating the state's coronavirus health mandates. Several of the business owners flouted the mandates, which they say unfairly targeted bars and restaurants, and the Idaho State Police responded with hefty fines ranging from $2,000 to $2,500.
The Idaho Press in June reported that five establishments statewide had been fined, after Slick's Bar in Nampa publicly opposed its penalty. At the time, the names of the other four businesses were not yet available. In addition to Slick's, White Water Saloon in Meridian, Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell, The Beer Guys Saloon in Star and Hardware Brewing in Kendrick were fined by Idaho State Police's Alcohol Beverage Control bureau.
Dine-in restaurants were allowed to reopen with protocols starting May 16 and bars could open with protocols May 30 as part of Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Rebounds Plan. Ada County bars, which had been shut down under a Central District Health order, were allowed to reopen last month, tied to schools entering the yellow phase of reopening.
Throughout May, Idaho State Police detectives dropped in on establishments that had been the focus of public complaints for opening ahead of mandates in state health orders, including the stay-home order and the Idaho Rebounds plan. Detectives issued warnings to the businesses that didn't comply: close or face a penalty. Five ignored the warning and were fined.
The enforcement came amid growing tension between the government and business owners, who protested having their doors shuttered while other business were allowed to open. Even business owners that abided by the Idaho Rebounds plan have said the rules for which businesses had to close weren't fairly administered.
Vickie Long, owner of White Water Saloon, told the Idaho Press her bar was open for three weeks in May. During the first week, state police detectives entered the bar, inspected it and told the owner she was illegibly open, Long said. She didn't close.
"Next thing I know, I get a letter in the mail saying I owe $2,500 for opening up early," she said. "I happened to make good money in those three weeks, so I paid them."
Idaho State Police gave each violator the option to pay the fine or accept a 45-day suspension of their alcohol beverage licenses. All five businesses paid the fine. While the initial fine was $2,500, two bars negotiated down to $2,000.
"The administrative violation notices were given only to those establishments who were the subject of continued complaints, even after they received education on compliance by an (Alcohol Beverage Control) Detective," Lynn Hightower, communications director for Idaho State Police, told the Idaho Press in an email.
Little spoke to the fairness of Idaho Rebounds in late April during an AARP conference call.
“I am certain there are going to be instances where the fairness of it, particularly if you’re the business, it doesn’t look right and it’s probably not right,” he said. “We do know that bars, by their very nature, have a lower propensity to have social distancing than a sit-down restaurant."
Many of the businesses that were fined had openly defied government mandates in April and May. One promoted a protest against the government mandates. Another hosted a "Liberty Unmasked" event the day after the state's stay-home order expired. Some have questioned the seriousness of the coronavirus. The White Water owner said she emailed Little multiple times a week, criticizing his response to the pandemic. Long also is critical of a Central District Health order that forced her bar to close again in June.
"This whole coronavirus, to me, is bulls***," Long said. "They blamed it on the bars for getting coronavirus. I've never had one case, not one person in my bar has come in and said they have had it or been exposed to it, nothing. And yet, I get closed along with the bars downtown."
In June, Central District Health reported a cluster of several dozen positive coronavirus tests and probable cases associated with downtown Boise bars. (The five bars mentioned in this story were not among them.) Central District Health later mandated all Ada County bars close.
Not all the bar owners opposed the mandated closures. The Beer Guys owners, husband and wife Matthew and Whitney Blazek, said reopening ahead of Stage 3 was purely a financial decision.
"We're not openly against the law," Whitney Blazek said. "This is how we support our family. There was no way we could be closed for another … however long, and pay our bills."
Other bar and restaurant proprietors weren't shy about their opposition to the state's mandated closures and to Little himself.
On April 30, a month before bars were allowed to reopen under the Idaho Rebounds plan, Indian Creek Steakhouse posted on Facebook, "we are open," along with a flyer for an "Idaho is Open for Business" rally. The event, organized by Health Freedom Idaho and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, drew hundreds to the Idaho State Capitol in May to protest business closures.
Owner Dillon Wickel told the Idaho Press he decided to open in defiance of Little's order because the governor "refused" to have a conversation with him. Wickel said he hoped to ask Little "why it was safer to try on clothes in clothing stores and hang them back up than it was to come and eat at a clean table."
When Indian Creek reopened April 30, Wickel said he "got run over" because "everybody wanted to come eat." Regarding the fine, he said, "It was a lot more costly to stay closed than it was to open."
"No one wants to pay a fine, but it was either that or go broke," he said.
Hardware Brewing opened May 1. That day, the brewpub hosted an event it dubbed "Liberty Unmasked," which Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and other state and local elected officials attended, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Co-owner Christine Lohman told the Lewiston Tribune stay-home orders are akin to martial law and said COVID-19 is no different than the flu. She said the brewpub paid the state's fine because attorneys advised a legal battle would be costly and unwinnable.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some "key differences" between COVID-19 and the flu. COVID-19 causes more serious illness in some people, it can take longer for people with COVID-19 to show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer and there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, while a flu vaccine exists.
Slick's also reopened May 1, after initially planning to reopen April 25.
“We refused to be one of the small businesses that becomes extinct due to government overreach. … Please keep in mind it is your opinion and on this subject matter we truly do not care if you disagree,” the owners said in an April 19 Facebook post.
White Water customers were supportive of the bar's decision to reopen in May, Long said. So were bar staff members, who were forced to apply for unemployment when the bar was closed during the shutdown.
Idaho unemployment numbers reached record highs in April and May, with the service industry among the hardest hit. By early May more than 131,000 Idahoans had filed for unemployment as the state mandated business closures and the virus slowed down the economy. Of those claims, nearly 15% were workers in the accommodations and food services sector.
After closing for several months following the June administrative violation, Long said White Water has lost $90,000, and the business is $15,000 behind on its lease due to this year's closures. That's why White Water reopened Sept. 1, days before Central District Health lifted its mandate on bar closures.
"My constitutional right is to take care of me and my small business," Long said. "This whole thing is ridiculous, and it's not fair to the small businesses that are trying to make a living and have their employees make a living."
Long is skeptical of the pandemic in general, saying she believes the virus is "political." She hopes "this will all be over after November," following the presidential election. White Water won't close if the government mandates it again, Long said.
As of Thursday 503 Idahoans have died from COVID-19. Those deaths are among the more than 211,000 nationwide.
Post Register reporter Nathan Brown contributed to this report.