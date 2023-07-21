Support Local Journalism


BOISE — With the sun barely above the foothills, kids and adults gathered near a side channel of the Boise River to peek at the temporary captives.

Jay Carlisle, at right, shows off a recently banded bird at the Intermountain Bird Observatory’s Diane Moore Nature Center in Boise on Thursday. The event was one of many planned by the organizers of Latino Conservation Week in an effort for the community to grow its connection with nature.

A team of bird banders at the Intermountain Bird Observatory’s Diane Moore Nature Center were making the rounds to different mist nets, a contraption designed for snagging birds to study, then release, for science.

A group of researchers and visitors gather along a side channel of the Boise River during a bird banding event put on during Latino Conservation Week on Thursday.
America Yorita-Carrión, one of the local Latino Week Conservation organizers, discusses the reasons behind her and her children attending Thursday's bird banding.

