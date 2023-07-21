BOISE — With the sun barely above the foothills, kids and adults gathered near a side channel of the Boise River to peek at the temporary captives.
A team of bird banders at the Intermountain Bird Observatory’s Diane Moore Nature Center were making the rounds to different mist nets, a contraption designed for snagging birds to study, then release, for science.
Once caught in the net, team members retrieve the birds, identify what species they are, record data such as sex and weight, and put a small metal band on their leg with an identification number unique to them. Visitors have the chance to “release” the bird — holding out their hand for the bird to stand on before it flies off.
Though the nature center hosts banding events frequently where visitors can drop by to learn about birds, Thursday’s event was a little different. Organizers of Latino Conservation Week had planned events every day for the community to grow its connection with nature, and Thursday, several families with kids had come to the bird banding event to learn and enjoy being outside ahead of the 100-plus-degree heat.
America Yorita-Carrión, one of the local Latino Week Conservation organizers, brought her two children to the event. She is one of five co-founders of Peques Nature Club — peques means “little ones” — a community group of parents that wanted to coordinate more nature experiences for their children.
“One of the things that brought us together as parents is that we understand the educational and life outcomes that come from spending time in nature,” Yorita-Carrión said.
Another aim of the group is representation in outdoor spaces and Spanish language preservation, Yorita-Carrión said.
It’s about “normalizing that I’m making these efforts to preserve the Spanish language and culture and (my kids) can see that other families are doing the same, and it doesn’t feel as isolating or something that’s just happening in our home,” she said.
A NATURE-FILLED WEEKThe week began with a kick-off event at the MK Nature Center in Boise on July 15 that featured local Mexican folk dancing group Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, family-friendly activities, and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean reading a proclamation declaring Latino Conservation Week. Each day after, different organizers and community partners led events in locations across the Treasure Valley. Activities included a greenbelt walk hosted by the University of Idaho Extension offices of Ada and Canyon counties where kids could collect some plants and watercolor. Peques Nature Club hosted a water celebration ceremony at Discovery Park in Meridian, Yorita-Carrión said.
“It’s just fun ways to experience being outside, finding joy in that and learning why we should protect those things that we find enjoyment in,” she said.
This is the second year that Yorita-Carrión has helped plan the week-long series of events as part of a task force of community groups and agencies for Latino Conservation Week.
The event was first created by the Hispanic Access Foundation in 2014, and has grown since then to include people in many parts of the country, she said. In the Treasure Valley, in addition to Peques Nature Club parents, local organizers include Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge and The Nature Conservancy of Idaho.
At Thursday’s bird banding, many of the songbirds being caught — like yellow-rumped warblers, orioles, and house wrens — are migratory, spending their summers in Idaho and wintering in Mexico and Central America, said Heidi Ware Carlisle, education director for Intermountain Bird Observatory. Others are year-round residents, like chickadees and red-winged blackbirds.
She said restoration done to a nearby side channel of the Boise River, bringing water back in, also appears to have created habitat for aquatic insects that hatch into their adult land phase, providing food for more birds, though she noted they only have one fall’s worth of data so far.
“(The birds) were just swarming,” she said. “Every morning as the sun would hit, the yellow-rumped warblers would show up, and they would just follow the sun as it was coming up the channel, foraging all along it.”
Volunteers have been revegetating the sides of the channel, which will provide additional shrubby habitat enticing to many birds in the years to come, she said.
A NEW WAY OF ENGAGEMENTDevyn Hallamore, the community conservation ambassador with Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, said there are two important things to keep in mind about the week and working with the Latino community. First, the activities are open to everyone, not just Latinos, she said.
“It’s for us all to come together to recognize and support the Latino community, but everyone is invited and included, and everything we’ve planned is free and family-friendly,” Hallamore said.
Second, Hallamore said that she has heard some organization leaders say they would like to be coordinating with the Latino community more, but are not sure where to begin. She thinks it takes having more regular conversations that bring together Latino community members and organizations, as well as the agencies and organizations looking to partner with them to create new activities. It is less about outreach, and more about engagement, she said.
“We focus a lot on doing things with the community, not for the community,” she said. “I won’t design an environmental education program and say, ‘who wants to do this?’ But I’ll find someone I want to partner with and then go, ‘what are your goals? And how can we design this together to achieve both of our goals?’”