Community members are invited to the Idaho Job & Career Fair 3:30–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Galaxy Event Center in Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Attendance is free, and event attendees will have the opportunity to meet 30 companies from a diverse group of industries seeking to fill a wide variety of jobs, according to a recent press release.
Employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions in finance, warehouse, customer service, law enforcement, nursing, caregiving, information technology, administration, manufacturing, sales, education, social services, medical support, communications, hospitality, and retail, among others, the release stated. Companies have multiple positions available to fill permanent, temporary, work-from-home, in-office, agency owners and flexible work schedules.
IBL Events, which is sponsoring the event, stated it is collaborating with the Galaxy Event Center to follow all necessary guidelines and precautions. Masks and temperature checks are required, and social distancing measures will be in effect to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all to connect.
Event attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and to “dress for success.” You can stay up to date on participating companies and register for this job fair in advance at IdahoCareerFair.com.
Thursday
Virtual — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Nampa — Baby & Toddler Story Times, 10 a.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Virtual — Preschool Art, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Yin Yoga Lunchtime Bliss, 12 p.m., Source Meditation Space, 242 N. 8th St.
Caldwell — Thursday Afternoon Read, 2 p.m., Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St.
Virtual — Teen Program, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Caldwell — Foster/Serve/Support Zoom meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Wilder — Kerry Hill Winery 2020 Fall Wine Club Release, 6:30 p.m., 17264 Kerry Hill Lane.
Virtual — Kids Who Code, 6:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Stay—Home Social Club, 6:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Human Rights Book Club — This Is All I Got by Lauren Sandler, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Thursday Night Frights — Cult Movie Nights, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Friday
Meridian — Snowman Scavenger Hunt is happening all day now through December at The Village at Meridian. “Challenge the family to see who can find all 15 holiday happy snowmen hiding throughout the property.”
Boise — Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Nampa — Youth Art, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Hour with the Expert (Jan Summers Duffy), 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Garden City — Grateful (Tribute Band): An Acoustic Reckoning, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Playing Bridge (abridged) — A celebration and fundraiser! 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.