Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published May 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

GOODING – Among a box full of American flags tucked away at the Gooding County Historical Museum, a mystery from World War II is unfolding.

Japanese flags

Gooding County Historical Museum officials, board members and volunteers hope to reunite this flag, which likely belonged to World War II Japanese soldier Kazuo Yamaguchi, with his remaining family members.

Recommended for you

Load comments