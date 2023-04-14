Three finalists to be Boise's next director of the Office of Police Accountability have been named.
After an internal review of applications from 30 prospective candidates, and initial interviews with the top five, Vic McCraw, Mac Muir and Leia Pitcher have been selected for a series of panel interviews with internal stakeholders, local agency partners and community groups, according to a city of Boise news release.
The finalists will be on-site in late April or early May for a series of panel interviews followed by an interview with Mayor Lauren McLean, City Council President Holli Woodings, Council President Pro Tem Jimmy Hallyburton and Councilmember Patrick Bageant, who together oversee the office of police accountability (OPA), the release said.
The internal panel will be made up of representatives from various city departments that regularly interact with the OPA; local agency panelists are being selected from Treasure Valley public safety agencies and organizations. The community panel will include members of the faith community as well as representatives who work closely with disproportionately impacted residents.
McCraw served in the Arizona Department of Public Safety, rising to the rank of captain during his career, the release said. McCraw later led the Idaho Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST), the state agency responsible for oversight of all law enforcement certification standards and training. He ran as a Democrat for Ada County sheriff in the 2022 primary election; voters picked incumbent Republican Matthew Clifford.
Muir has spent the past seven years at the Civilian Complaint Review Board in New York City, most recently overseeing a team of seven investigators at the largest civilian oversight organization in the country, the release said.
And Pitcher currently serves as the interim police auditor for the city of Eugene, Oregon, overseeing a staff of five and reviewing between 350 and 400 citizen complaints each year. Pitcher is a licensed attorney who has worked in civilian oversight of law enforcement for 13 years.
Boise's OPA was established in 2021 and is responsible for, among other things, "providing thorough and impartial review of police conduct," "reviewing investigations and retaining independent investigators for critical incidents," and maintaining "clear oversight of the chief and command staff of the Boise Police Department and working with them to help create robust reporting practices and encourage real-time oversight to promote long-term systematic changes in policing," according to the city's website.
The selected candidate will replace Jesus Jara, who was fired in December for, in part, viewing police body cam footage without cause. Jara has since filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was fired in retaliation for recommending that former police chief Ryan Lee be placed on leave while Lee was being investigated for complaints made against him by other members of the Boise Police Department. Lee was never placed on leave and was never charged, but he resigned at the request of McLean in September.
A jury trial in Jara's case against the city is scheduled for June 12, 2024.
Nicole Schafer has been serving as the interim OPA director since January.