Boise Police Body Cams: How Footage is Changing Probes Into - and Outcomes of - Police Shootings (copy)

The use of police body cameras and privacy was a key issue in the firing of former Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara. Three finalists were named to replace Jara on Friday, April 14.

 Idaho Press file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Three finalists to be Boise's next director of the Office of Police Accountability have been named.

After an internal review of applications from 30 prospective candidates, and initial interviews with the top five, Vic McCraw, Mac Muir and Leia Pitcher have been selected for a series of panel interviews with internal stakeholders, local agency partners and community groups, according to a city of Boise news release. 

Vic McCraw

Vic McCraw
Mac Muir

Mac Muir
Leia Pitcher

Leia Pitcher

Recommended for you

Load comments