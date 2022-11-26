Board of Canvassers gavel photo full size

BOISE — Turnout in Idaho’s Nov. 8 general election was considerably lower than expected – just 56.8% of registered voters statewide, according to the final election results certified this week by the state Board of Canvassers.

“It’s very low – I was expecting 70%,” said Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “And the highest county was only 69%.”

