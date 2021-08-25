NAMPA — Nampa soon will be home to a large network of one of the fastest types of internet available. The company TDS Telecom will begin construction on a new fiber internet network by the end of this year in the city, and the first households will be able to use the service in 2022.
“We greatly appreciate the investment of TDS to enhance the infrastructure and services available to the citizens of Nampa,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling in an emailed news release.
About 42,000 residences and 3,800 commercial locations will have access to the service, the release said. The network will provide up to 2 gigabytes per second of download and upload speeds for households, and a 10-gigabyte dedicated connection will be available for businesses, the release said.
There is already some fiber in the city, Kling said, but having additional infrastructure provided by several companies is important.
"I think that a competitive market keeps the prices the most affordable they can be for our citizens," Kling told the Idaho Press.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of having fast, reliable internet, Kling said. Those who attempted to do work or school from home without adequate service found it "very, very challenging," she said.
The company was already working in Meridian and identified Nampa as a market it wanted to expand into, Kling said. The city of Nampa will not have to invest money into the network's installation, she said.
Construction will be done in phases and will begin in three portions of the city — north, east, and south — later this year with exact locations and time frames to be determined, said Mark Schaaf, associate communications manager with TDS Telecom.
The cost to the private sector to install the network is more than $70 million, the release said.
Though the speed of fiber internet networks can be 10 times faster than a standard cable connection, only 32% of the U.S. has access to fiber internet, according to BroadbandNow.com. By 2025, only about 50% of U.S. households will have access to fiber internet, according to reporting from Ars Technica, a news outlet that reports on trends in technology.
“We’re confident this significant investment in a key component of infrastructure will benefit Nampa residents for years to come,” said Andrew Petersen, TDS Telecom’s senior vice president of corporate affairs in the release.
The installation of the network also will include phone service and TV service for residences and businesses. Residents will be have access to a service that offers “integration with popular streaming services,” local and national networks, as well as its TV service, TDS TV+. Businesses will have access to Voiceover Internet Protocol, or VoIP services, as well as TDS TV+.