BOISE — Tree decorators are busy preparing for the Festival of Trees, a long-standing tradition hosted by the Saint Alphonsus Foundation.
The event is going virtual this year for an extended 12 days, from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30, when people can bid online for their favorite trees, wreaths and other holiday items.
Proceeds will benefit people and programs impacted by COVID-19.
Trees will be delivered to their new homes Dec. 1. For more information, visit saintalphonsus.org/Festival.
The Canyon County Festival of Trees has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.