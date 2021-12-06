BOISE — Monday’s public hearing on Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed State Street shelter almost ended before it started, as two Boise Planning and Zoning commissioners attempted to defer the hearing and demanded more information on security measures from the nonprofit seeking to relocate its emergency homeless shelter.
But a motion to delay the meeting fizzled and the public hearing commenced, with the majority of testimony opposing a permit application to move the low-barrier homeless shelter from downtown to State Street, near Veterans Memorial Park.
Interfaith Sanctuary plans to redevelop a former Salvation Army warehouse into an expanded overnight and daytime homeless shelter. But first the nonprofit must receive a conditional use permit, the topic of Monday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The conditional use process is meant to ensure the shelter is in compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan and will not have adverse effects on the surrounding area or city services.
Dozens of people attended the meeting in a socially distanced Boise City Council Chamber, while dozens more waited in the City Hall lobby for seats to open. Even more testified online.
A contingent of neighbors who organized as Boise Neighbors for Better Housing argued the shelter will adversely affect the surrounding neighborhood. They attempted to cast doubt on the shelter’s parking policies as well as a policy for turning away potential guests who have committed sex crimes. The neighbors suggested the shelter will decrease surrounding property values. And they argued that the city’s conditions to operate the shelter are too weak.
One woman said she expects she will move from her Veterans Park neighborhood home, where she operates a preschool, if the shelter opens. Another couple said they moved to Boise, in a home near the Greenbelt, from California, “to shield our family from the disgusting state of the community, including public defecation, illegal encampments, constant panhandling and an ever-increasing crime rate.”
Some who have benefited from Interfaith Sanctuary’s services testified in favor of the plans.
Jeff Chapman said he’s a former Interfaith Sanctuary guest who now has his own home. Chapman said he attended a substance abuse recovery program while at the shelter and later received food preparation credentials.
“I found a safe place with this program and a community and got on my path to recovery,” he said.
And some said they are in favor of the shelter moving to their neighborhood.
Joe Bankard, senior pastor at Collister United Methodist Church, which is located about two blocks from the proposed site, spoke in favor of the shelter. Bankard said he has 9- and 12-year-old children who go to school and visit the park near the former Salvation Army.
“I have a lot of skin in this decision,” he said. “…I also strongly support Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed move. The fact that Interfaith might move close to my home and church will definitely bring change, but these changes give us an opportunity to care for the most vulnerable in our community. One of the pillars of the Christian faith is to care for and to love the least, the last and the lost.”
As of press time Monday, the commission was continuing to hear public comment — about five hours into the meeting — and commissioners had yet to vote on the plan.
FALSE START
Prior to Monday’s public hearing, Commissioner Chris Danley revived an earlier line of questioning — from the commission’s first shelter hearing last month — related to security. He asked Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee whether he has seen a shelter contingency plan — measures to address guests who are no longer welcome on the property — or a security plan, both of which were recommended by city staff.
Danley said, “I know more about how trash is going to be handled at this site at this point than I do about security. I can’t answer if there’s going to be security on site nor how many hours or any other details that come along with that.”
Lee said he had not seen contingency or security plans but noted that Interfaith Sanctuary is responsible for creating those plans, and the plans will be assessed by the police department.
Meanwhile, Geoffrey Wardle, Interfaith Sanctuary’s attorney, fired back at Danley, arguing contingency and security plans were not specific requirements in the shelter’s conditional use permit application.
“You are attempting to impose an application condition after the submittal of an application in a way that is wholly inconsistent with Idaho law,” Wardle said.
Danley moved to defer, or delay, the public hearing until those plans materialize. Commissioner Christopher Blanchard agreed, but no other commissioners vocalized support for Danley’s motion. Danley withdrew his motion and the public hearing continued as scheduled.