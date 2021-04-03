BOISE — Federal and state tribal partners are working this year to confront violence against Native Americans by taking action to curtail domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other violent crime on Idaho’s reservations.
The Idaho Supreme Court said in a press release that the partners launched this effort April 1 with a roundtable discussion, “An Opportunity to Listen and Learn.” The event was intended to inform a larger event his fall which aims to develop interagency and intertribal relationships to “produce meaningful action and lasting change,” the release said.
Federal, state and tribal judges, prosecutors, court staff, law enforcement officers, victim assistance officers, treatment and social workers, law professors and Idaho State Bar representatives met to learn from each other about the disproportionate incidences of such crimes against Native Americans and the devastating impact such crimes have in tribal communities, the news release said.
The Supreme Court said the project follows directives from Congress for federal agencies, including the federal courts and the Department of Justice, to address violent crime committed against Native Americans or occurring on tribal lands.
More than four of every five Native American adults have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, according to the National Institute of Justice, and Native American women who are victims of violence have less access to legal and other necessary services, the release said.
Laws underlying this year’s efforts in Idaho include the Pro Bono Work to Empower and Represent (POWER) Act, passed in 2018 to aid victims of domestic abuse, the Not Invisible Act of 2019 and Savanna’s Act of 2020, both passed to address the alarming number of missing, murdered and trafficked Native American women across the United States.
“Idaho’s tribal, state and federal courts and governments have opportunities to work collaboratively to stem the tide of violence and assault against Native Americans, and we should work together to make every tribal community as safe as possible,” said Judge Ronald E. Bush of the United States District Court for the District of Idaho in the release.