BOISE — Federal prosecutors are urging Idahoans to report hate-based crimes to law enforcement, specifically those targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amidst a nationwide outcry over recent violent attacks against members of this group.
The federal government has witnessed a rise in hate and bias incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders occurring across the country, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. and Special Agent in Charge Dennis W. Rice of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office.
“No one in Idaho should live in fear of violence because of who they are, what they look like, or what part of the world they or their families come from,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “These crimes, and other acts of hate and bias, have no place in our community. I urge all Idahoans to report hate-based crimes to either local or federal law enforcement.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI review information about potential hate crimes from members in the community and also provide assistance to local, state, and tribal law enforcement with investigations of hate crimes.
Office groups have been reaching out to community groups to explain the federal role in the prosecution of these cases and encourage reports to law enforcement, Gonzalez said.
While overall hate crimes declined by 6% between 2019 and 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked 145% in the same time frame.
“Hate crimes are not only an attack on an individual, but an entire community,” said Rice. “As hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program, I want to assure the public that we work diligently with our law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any allegations of such crimes.”