BOISE — Latinos made up nearly a fifth of Idaho’s population last year, but only 4.5% of the mortgage applications to purchase single family homes came from Latinos in 2019.
According to 2019 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data analyzed by the Idaho Press, there are disparities between the number of mortgages Latinos applied for in comparison to population. And even when they applied, they were more likely to be turned down than their white counterparts.
Of the roughly 83,000 mortgage applications opened in the Gem State last year, 3,767 came from Latinos and 326 were from Indigenous Idahoans. There were also low numbers of applications from Black and Asian residents, with 262 and 821, respectively. There were also 9,656 applications where the applicant's race was not available.
Latinos are often discriminated against or treated differently in the process of buying a home, said Zoe Ann Olson, director for the Intermountain Fair Housing Council. She said Latinos are sometimes steered to neighborhoods with higher poverty and higher percentages of Latinos, instead of neighborhoods of their choice; they are often offered less desirable loan products.
White Idahoans were turned down for mortgages 19% of the time in 2019, with 13,392 applications denied. Of the nearly 4,000 Latinos who applied for mortgages, 32% were denied, along with 159, or 49%, of the 326 Indigenous applicants. Twenty percent of the applications where the race of the applicant was not available were denied.
Home ownership is an essential step to creating generational wealth for families; homeowners can build equity instead of simply paying rent each month. Housing discrimination has been a problem in the United States for over a century at many levels, from segregated rental housing to discrimination in mortgage loans.
"Today, people of color and other marginalized groups are more likely to live in neighborhoods where they are over-policed and lack access to healthcare, clean environments, well-resourced schools, healthy food options, living wage jobs, quality credit, transit, and opportunities to build wealth," Olson said.
Nationwide, Latinos have a home ownership rate of 51% in the second quarter of 2020, which is up from 46.3% at the end of 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Black Americans had a homeownership rate of 47% in the second quarter of 2020, which is up from 41.7% at the end of 2016. This is in comparison to the 76% of white Americans who own their homes.
A quarter of Canyon County is Latino; that county also has the highest number of Latino residents in the state. According to the latest available American Community Survey data from 2018, only 14% of the county’s homeowners are Latino. In Twin Falls County, which is 17% Latino, 11% of homeowners are Latino. Eight percent of Ada County is Latino, but in 2018 they only represented 3% of homeowners.
Only 9% of Idahoans who own their homes are Latino. According to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, 24% of Latinos in Idaho fell below the poverty line in comparison to 14% of non-Hispanic white Idahoans as of 2015.
Although the Fair Housing Act was passed in 1968 to outlaw racial discrimination in housing, a 2018 investigation by Reveal and The Center for Investigative Reporting found Black and Latino Americans were being routinely denied mortgage loans at a higher rate than their white counterparts. This discrimination in home ownership, a form of modern day redlining, persisted regardless of income, loan amount and neighborhood in 61 metro areas analyzed by the report.
Redlining is defined as the systematic denial of services for a geographic area based on neighborhood demographics.
Olson said the home ownership rate among Black Americans today is worse than in 1968. A report from the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, found the same, that the gap in homeownership between Black households and white households is more than 30 percentage points, which is greater than it was before the passage of the 1968 Fair Housing Act.
In other states, like Virginia, there was a pattern last year of white applicants being turned down less often than applicants of color even in the same income category, but that was not a pattern in Idaho due to the small number of applicants from Latinos in comparison to white people. In eight income brackets, white applicants were turned down much more often than Latino applicants, but there were usually only a few hundred Latino applicants in comparison to over 1,000 requests for a loan from white applicants.
The two most common reasons for having a mortgage denied in 2019 was debt-to-income ratio and credit history. Thirty-one percent of white applicants were denied for their debt-to-income ratio with another 19% denied for credit history. Latinos were more likely to be turned down for their credit history, which was the reason 37% of the time, and 31% of the time they were denied for debt-to-income ratio.
Other reasons for denial include employment history, collateral, insufficient cash, unverifiable information, an incomplete credit application, mortgage insurance being denied or “other."
Income-to-debt ratios and credit history are common reasons for denials by lenders, but Olson said race and national origin bias play a role.
"Lenders' actions reflect historical and systemic lending discrimination and implicit and explicit bias," Olson said. "When equally qualified buyers with the same qualifications apply for the same home, they don't receive the same treatment."