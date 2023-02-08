Pharmacist Vic Allen, owner of Vic’s Family Pharmacy in Nampa, holds a box of pre-filled insulin pens, Wednesday. As part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, people around the country, including Idaho, are now paying less for insulin.
A provision that took effect on Jan. 1 caps the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare Part D, according to a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar. And on July 1, people on Medicare Part B will get the same cap.
In Idaho, about 7,927 people enrolled in Medicare Part D and Medicare Part B would qualify for those savings, which would average $606 per year, according to data from the office of the assistant secretary for planning and evaluation. That equates to a total of $4.8 million in savings per year.
Diabetes, a medical condition that requires the use of insulin, is “incredibly common in our communities,” said Sierra Kistler, health education specialist with Central District Health. That district oversees Ada, Elmore, Valley and Boise counties.
People with Type I diabetes are born with it; Type II diabetes occurs when people develop insulin resistance and their pancreas stops making insulin, Kistler said.
Studies indicate that when people have trouble affording insulin, they may try to take less of it or ration it, Kistler said.
“Just in terms of affordability, when we are talking about a disease that you need medication to live, it is really important that the cost of it doesn’t affect your livelihood,” Kistler said.
Michael Biddle, an ambulatory care pharmacist with St. Luke’s Health System, agreed. When people take less insulin than they need, it can lead to even more costly health complications, he said via email.
“More affordable insulin will help ease the pressure on patients with diabetes who often must make difficult choices between their health and other basic human needs,” Biddle said.
Another issue people who need insulin may encounter is high insurance deductibles that they must pay to obtain their insulin before their insurance will pay for it, he said.
“This can be difficult for patients on fixed incomes as some have to pay thousands of dollars before their insurance will pay for their medications,” Biddle said.
Kistler’s program serves low-income Idahoans, as individuals categorized as ALICE, or “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”
“These are really middle-class people who go to work but maybe can’t afford extreme insulin costs,” Kistler said. But because they do not qualify as low-income, they do not qualify for Medicare and will not benefit from the new law, she said.
“There’s still maybe a larger population who might not be able to access these drugs as they are needed,” she said.
Biddle said, “More work still needs to be done to address the costs of life-sustaining and preventative therapies, but this (law) is a huge first step in addressing a significant gap in healthcare.”
Type II diabetes is preventable, and Kistler’s program focuses on prevention and early detection of the disease, she said.
This includes offering free screenings in the community, such as at libraries and senior centers, she said. She also offers the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Prevent Type II Diabetes curriculum, a year-long class that teaches people how to make some lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, exercising and reducing stress, she said.
“I think it’s a really great program,” she said. “It’s not meant to be restrictive or prescriptive. It’s really, what can you do? What small changes can you make to have a big impact on your health?”