As part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, people around the country, including Idaho, are now paying less for insulin.

A provision that took effect on Jan. 1 caps the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare Part D, according to a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar. And on July 1, people on Medicare Part B will get the same cap.

Insulin Price Cap

Pharmacist Vic Allen, owner of Vic’s Family Pharmacy in Nampa, holds boxes of insulin vials Wednesday.
Insulin Price Cap

Pharmacist Vic Allen, owner of Vic’s Family Pharmacy in Nampa, holds a box containing a vial of insulin Wednesday.

