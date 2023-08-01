...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS...
.Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon
and extend into the evening. Therefore, a red flag warning has
been issued.
In addition, more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and
evening, leading to another Red Flag Warning for the Southern
Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and the Owyhee Mountains.
And finally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE
VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND 646...
...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill is shown in the case library section of his office at the James A. McClure Federal Building and Courthouse in Boise on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
A federal judge won’t allow the Idaho Attorney General’s Office to enforce an opinion that would punish doctors for referring patients out of state for abortions and denied the state's motion to dismiss the case.
The attorney general’s office had argued that because the opinion has since been withdrawn, because of a procedural problem, the case should be dismissed.
Judge Lynn Winmill issued a 60-page opinion Monday evening and Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office filed an appeal Tuesday morning.
Idaho Attorney General’s Office Communication Director Beth Cahill wrote in an emailed statement, “In his 28-year career you’d be hard pressed to find a time when Judge Winmill has ruled against Planned Parenthood, so his decision is not surprising. Judge Winmill wants to restrain a power we don’t possess. We strongly disagree with his order.”
The case against the state’s chief legal officer was brought by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and two Idaho health care providers, who sought injunctive relief, which stops enforcement under the opinion.
The plaintiffs had to show that they had reasonable fear of being prosecuted under the opinion and that it changed their behavior. Winmill wrote in his opinion that the doctors provided enough evidence to show that before the opinion was made and public, they had referred patients out of state and then stopped after the letter circulated.
Labrador’s office had argued that because the letter was withdrawn and because it was meant to be given as private legal advice for only Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, under attorney-client privilege, that the medical providers wouldn’t be threatened under it.
“The State’s first claim ignores the reality of the circumstances," the opinion states. "Even if the Crane Letter was intended as ‘private legal advice,’ the letter was promptly disseminated and became widely available to the general public ... Moreover, while the State tries to diminish the letter’s significance by framing it as akin to any attorney providing advice to any client, it cannot be ignored that this letter was issued and signed by Attorney General Labrador — Idaho’s chief legal officer — and was sent to a member of the Idaho Legislature. More importantly, this letter contained an expressed interpretation of Idaho’s criminal abortion statute, which is the only available written interpretation of the statute, public or not, by Attorney General Labrador. The State’s argument that the Crane Letter was not an 'official' statement does not negate the effect of the letter.”
Colleen Smith, an attorney from the ACLU of Idaho who worked on the case, said the group is “grateful to receive this clarification on the law from the Court.”
“Our clients can now confidently return to providing their patients with the out of state referrals they were providing before the Attorney General’s March 27 letter and that they need to provide to ensure their patients receive necessary care," Smith said in an emailed statement. "The Court did the right thing by affirming the rights of healthcare providers and their patients to live and practice in an already challenging environment."
Winmill heard arguments at a hearing on April 24, which centered around a letter sent to Crane in March regarding interpretation of Idaho’s criminal abortion law that was later provided to Stanton International, an anti-abortion organization, according to court documents. The letter was posted on its website and sued for fundraising efforts.
Idaho doctors Caitlin Gustafson and Darin Weyhrich and Planned Parenthood sued on April 5 to block enforcement under the opinion, arguing it chilled free speech and violated Constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.
Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, said in an emailed statement she was unsurprised by Labrador's appeal.
"He can’t claim that he is taking back the contents of the letter with no legal commitment while also appealing the verdict of this case," Gibron wrote. "The fact that he’s appealing the verdict at all further proves that our lawsuit was necessary in the first place: he plans on going after our providers."