BOISE — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $757,736 in grants to three of the Treasure Valley’s housing authorities for capital improvements.
The Nampa Housing Authority was granted $346,725 to replace aging playground equipment, fix asphalt paving, resurfacing, repair some sidewalks and replacing toilets, according to Executive Director Andy Rodriguez. The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority was issued $304,510 in funds to complete a kitchen and bathroom remodel in one unit and exterior brick sealer at the Capitol Plaza and Franklin Plaza highrises, according to Executive Director Deanna Watson.
HUD also awarded the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority $106,501 under the same program, which will be used for general operations.