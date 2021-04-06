A federal appeals court ruled in favor of a prison medical provider in a case filed by an Idaho Department of Correction inmate alleging medical staff failed to treat his leg infection, resulting in amputation.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling which dismissed the case in its entirety on procedural grounds in November 2019.
Gary Merchant, 68, filed suit against the Idaho Department of Correction, Corizon Health Inc., former Warden Keith Yordy, and two doctors employed by Corizon in December 2017 after he swallowed a razor blade to force transport to the hospital, where his leg was amputated.
Merchant alleged he lost his leg because Corizon did not timely diagnose and treat his leg infection. However, in between Merchant's initial complaint of leg pain and the amputation of his leg several days later, Merchant had twice refused to see a doctor, court records show. Federal court records said that several hours after arriving at a hospital on Feb. 7, 2016, doctors diagnosed a necrotizing fasciitis infection in Merchant's left leg and determined that an above-the-knee leg amputation was necessary to save his life.
The 9th Circuit upheld the summary judgement issued by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in favor of prison officials, which determined they were not deliberately indifferent to Merchant’s medical needs based on procedural error in the original litigation.
In the summer of 2019, Winmill ruled in favor of Corizon when he excluded all but one of Merchant's expert witnesses after Merchant had filed incomplete paperwork after the dealine to disclose them and to summarize the facts and opinions they intended to testify to.
Corizon also alleged Merchant failed to exhaust administrative remedies under the Prison Litigation Reform Act before filing suit, which Merchant contested, stating he submitted several health services request forms before he was hospitalized. Those forms are separate from the prisoner grievance process.
According to the 9th Circuit, Merchant did file two offender concern forms complaining about his medical care several years before the amputation, which is “evidence undermining any suggestion that Merchant did not understand the grievance process,” the court wrote.
According to a timeline of events cited by the 9th Circuit, Merchant submitted a health services request to Corizon regarding leg pain on Feb. 2, 2016. He requested “urgent” medical care due to swelling in his left leg, which he described as twice the size of his right leg, the court wrote. A Corizon nurse observed the swelling in both legs and scheduled Merchant for an appointment with a doctor the following day, the court said.
Over the course of the next three days Merchant twice refused to see a doctor. On Feb. 6, 2016, four days after his initial complaint about leg pain, Merchant again asked for emergency medical care.
A Corizon nurse consulted with the on-call doctor and determined Merchant did not need emergency care, then instructed Merchant to fill out a health service request form, the 9th Circuit wrote.
An hour later, Merchant swallowed a razor blade and was transported to the hospital, telling doctors just past midnight on Feb. 7 that “he’d been experiencing a Crohn’s flare-up … and just couldn’t take the pain anymore,” court records stated.
Merchant complained of “right-sided abdominal pain” but did not report any leg pain, but physical examinations revealed he had a low-grade fever and that his left calf was red, swollen, and bruised, as well as an elevated white blood cell count, suggesting he had an infection," said the 9th Circuit.
According to court records, emergency room doctors admitted Merchant to the ICU and reported that he was on an anti-coagulant that placed him at risk for perforation of his intestines due to ingestion of a razor blade; had atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) with rabid ventricular response; and was experiencing a Crohn’s Disease flare-up.
It was not until several hours later that ICU doctors diagnosed Merchant with necrotizing fasciitis in his left leg and determined that amputation was necessary, the 9th Circuit wrote.
Merchant is currently incarcerated in the medical annex at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna on two driving under the influence convictions. He was convicted in Canyon County.