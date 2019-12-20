BOISE — Idaho doesn’t allow cities to restrict rents or require developers to build affordable housing, but they can use publicly owned land to create their own.
As the city of Boise looks to address its growing housing crisis, officials are looking to use publicly owned land as a way to partner with private developers to build affordable housing. Called a housing land trust, this initiative would take city-owned land and lease it to a private company to build housing with affordable rents. The trust would also acquire new property and potentially trade with other property owners.
Land trusts are most frequently a separate organization or entity, but this particular study looked at the possibility of the city of Boise running it as a municipal program.
Because the trust owns the land and leases the housing to the owner, it could theoretically decrease the cost for either the homeowner to buy or the developer to build apartments, making mortgages and rents lower than they would be otherwise.
The concept of Boise building a $20 million land trust was unveiled with much fanfare by Mayor Dave Bieter in his September 2018 State of the City Address, but following the address his administration was largely silent on any details. But in August of this year, a feasibility study conducted by Vermont-based firm Burlington Associations found that Boise is in a solid position to administer a trust that could create roughly 125 affordable apartments by 2024.
The study results were released to the Idaho Press upon request, but not otherwise promoted to the public. The City Council approved $80,000 for the study in December of 2018.
“While it is unrealistic to believe that everyone will become an advocate for the program, the simple fact is that the impact of skeptics and naysayers is blunted considerably when satisfied low-income households move into new apartments that are affordable and in locations suited to their lifestyles and circumstances,” the report said.
Housing land trusts have long been a tool to help low-income residents afford to purchase homes, but this report found a model focusing on rental units would better suit the needs of people in need of low-cost housing in Boise. It will also provide more units in a smaller space, which could be built closer to the center of the city where public transportation can get residents to work.
The cost of living in Boise has been skyrocketing in recent years as the area has been flooded with new residents. According to the Burlington study, average rents have climbed nearly 30% in the past three years and 8.7% since last year. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $824, two bedrooms go for an average of $1,022, and three bedrooms have an average cost of $1,381.
Mayor-elect Lauren McLean sponsored the feasibility study on the land trust in her role as City Council president. She said the study was encouraging and is looking forward to implementing the project sometime after she takes the helm of the city Jan. 7.
"(A housing land trust) is one of many tools we need to tackle this pressing issue, and I'm excited to work with housing partners to put it to work in our community," she said in statement.
One focus of Boise’s is to make these developments mixed-use, which would incorporate a range of incomes. AnaMarie Guiles, Boise’s housing and community development senior manager, said the city’s approach will be to set lease payments depending on how many affordable units a project has. The more affordable units, the lower the lease payments.
“Really it’s pretty easy as you adjust your lease rate to accommodate for the number of affordable units, where you’re charging the developer market rate for the market rate units, but you’re giving them some play on the affordable,” she said. “I like that because it’s a tool to incentive mixed income.”
In addition to flexibility in lease rates, the report said the city can also provide other incentives, which could possibly include a property tax abatement, waiving of impact fees and sewer connection exemptions.
Guiles and other city officials are still working on laying the groundwork for how the trust will work, but they have already identified one property that will likely be part of the trust at the corner of Franklin Road and Orchard Street on the Central Bench. The city purchased the property next to a park for $4.7 million earlier this year from gas station company Maverik with plans for affordable housing on the site.
City officials are gathering feedback from residents on how the Franklin/Orchard project should be designed and what public amenities it should have. Once this is done, the city will put out a request for proposals for developers to build the project nationwide.
HOW IT WORKS
Since the announcement of plans for a land trust, Guiles said the city has gotten inquiries from developers nationwide interested in collaborating with Boise.
Some other areas that have similar programs include Burlington, Vermont, and Denver, but neither of them are municipal programs. Burlington sponsors the Champlain Housing Trust, which manages over 3,000 multifamily units, which have a range of different forms. Some are all affordable housing funded through the federal government’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, but others are mixed-income and mixed-use.
The Urban Land Conservancy in Denver is a nonprofit, which has invested in 34 properties since 2003, according to its website. This includes both the preservation and development of over 1,000 affordable homes for residents and the construction of roughly 600,000 square feet of nonprofit commercial space.
Under the model for Boise’s trust laid out in the feasibility study, it would be operated under the city’s Office of Housing and Community development. This department already oversees its own affordable housing units and worked on the partnership that developed the 138-unit Adare project on Fairview, which provides apartments at multiple income levels.
The study said Boise should make its affordable units restricted to those making $41,250 and below for a single person, which is 80% of the area median income. This translates to roughly $1,586 per biweekly paycheck before taxes.
To jump-start the trust, the study says a full-time housing land trust manager would have to be hired with a suggested salary of $113,680 in 2020. A second employee would be needed in 2023 once the first permanent units are built.
Projects show a program cost of $155,732 in 2020, which would eventually climb to an annual cost of $290,590 by 2024. The trust would take in revenue from grants, the city of Boise's budget and lease payments from developers. The projection estimates the trust will be in the black its first three years of operation, but run a deficit of $187,451 for 2024.
Wyatt Schroeder, Boise's director of community partnerships, said the study is a suggestion and an analysis of possibilities and does not mean the land trust would run in a deficit. There also are no concrete numbers available on how much the city would contribute to the project yet or how exactly it would be structured.
"We plan on bringing a full land trust proposal to City Council in the coming year and that will detail the cost assumptions more clearly," he said in an email.
Burlington found Boise has a lot of strengths that give it the ability to take on the complex task of starting up its own land trust, including the strong foundation of city programs and staff to run the program as well as support for a project in the community. However, the study also cautioned that a land trust is a complex endeavor that requires Boise to accomplish a set of measurable goals over a long timeline.
To make sure this is successful, Burlington emphasized the importance of a strong communications strategy so the public understands how the program works every step of the way.
“Although the community land trust model has been around for over 40 years — and community land trusts have been operating in many communities for 35 years or more — the CLT strategy is still non-traditional and unfamiliar,” the study said. “CLTs across the country still find themselves swimming upstream against the current of skepticism, misperceptions, inaccurate information, and suspicion.”