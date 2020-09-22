More than 35 jails in Idaho last year — including both the Ada and Canyon county jails — charged inmates and their families for in-state phone calls at a rate higher than they would’ve been allowed to had they been making out-of-state phone calls.
That’s according to a news release sent Tuesday from the Federal Communications Commission. Since 2016, the commission has barred jails and prisons from charging more than 21 cents per minute. In both Ada and Canyon counties, a phone call from jail costs 25 cents per minute, meaning a 15-minute phone call costs $3.75, according to the release.
The commission, however, has no jurisdiction over in-state calls, because they don’t cross state lines; roughly 80% of phone calls from jail across the country are made in-state.
The Ada County Jail routinely collects roughly $500,000 every year on phone call and video fees, the Idaho Press previously reported. The county contracts with communications company Telmate to provide the phone call service from jail. The jail takes 25% of revenue from the phone calls, and Telmate takes the rest.
The Canyon County Jail made $150,000 from inmate phone and video calls in 2018.
"Our phone service provider is GTL," Joe Decker wrote to the Idaho Press on Tuesday. "We do not set the rates that GTL charges, we just contract with them to provide that service."
The Ada County Sheriff's Office did not provide comment by deadline Tuesday.
Calls from Idaho Department of Correction facilities are eight cents per minute plus taxes, and that applies to Idaho inmates imprisoned in the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona as well, according to Jeff Ray, spokesman for the department.
Nor is Ada County charging the highest rates in the state or the country. In some parts of the country, a 15-minute call from jail costs more than $20, according to the FCC. A majority of the Idaho jails on the commission’s list charged 25 cents per minute, but some charged more. The most expensive 15-minute phone call from an Idaho jail would be made from the Lewis County Jail or the Clearwater County Jail. Both charge $1.15 per minute for a phone call, which means a 15-minute call would cost $17.25.
Even though the Federal Communications Commission has no jurisdiction over state calls, Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is calling on state and local authorities to change.
“We know that keeping inmates and their loved ones connected reduces recidivism and helps children with incarcerated parents," Pai said in a statement. "And given that most inmates are incarcerated in the same state where their families live, the rates charged for intrastate calls are critically important. I hope governors, state legislators, and other officials will take action."
Congress could change the law to allow the Federal Communications Commission to have jurisdiction over in-state phone calls from jail, but lawmakers haven’t done so yet, according to the release. So the authority rests with state and local officials.
Because of that, on Tuesday Pai and Brandon Presley, president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, wrote to the leadership of the National Governors’ Association, calling the situation “unacceptable.”
“I am proud of the work being done at the Idaho Department of Correction and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to ensure inmates can continue to maintain vital community connections, which will only improve an inmate’s chances of success upon reentry," Gov. Brad Little wrote in a statement to the Idaho Press. "Local criminal justice partners and the legislature will play an important role in how community connections are maintained in all correctional facilities statewide.”
According to that letter, the commission last month proposed lowering the cost per minute of interstate phone calls from jails and prisons to “14 cents per minute for debit, prepaid, and collect calls from prisons and 16 cents per minute for debit, prepaid, and collect calls from jails—a significant cut of up to 44% from existing interstate rate caps.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of all Americans, access to affordable communications services remains a pressing issue, especially for incarcerated individuals,” according to the letter. “While in person visitation is resuming at some institutions, communications services—and inmate calling services in particular—may offer the only links these individuals have with the outside world.”