MERIDIAN — A father and stepmother from Meridian each face a felony injury to a child charge in the wake of a 9-year-old boy's death.
Meridian police officers at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday responded to a home in the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue to assist emergency medical services with a 9-year-old boy who was not breathing, the police department said in a press release. Officers arrived on scene to find the boy not breathing and with no heartbeat. They performed CPR until EMS arrived and took over, continuing CPR efforts.
Officers observed that the boy showed signs of abuse. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.
Three other children, ages 9, 4, and 4 months, were placed in protective custody with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Through further investigation, officers developed enough probable cause to arrest the father, Erik Osuna-Gutierez, 29, and stepmother ,Monique Osuna, 27, each on a felony charge of injury to a child, according to police. Both were taken to the Ada County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives ask community members to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678 if they have any information about this situation.