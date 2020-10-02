BOISE — The father of a 9-year-old Meridian boy who died last month has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the boy’s death.
Erik Osuna, 29, is now charged with first-degree murder, online court records show. Prosecutors filed an amended complaint in his case on Thursday, according to the records. He’s also charged with concealment of evidence, according to Emily Lowe, spokeswoman for the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
Osuna and his wife, Monique Osuna, 27, were arrested last month after the death of Erik Osuna’s 9-year-old son, Emrik. A prosecutor at their initial court appearances said Monique Osuna would beat the boy with a dog leash, a belt, a frying pan and a wooden spoon. Police and prosecutors also believe she made the boy sleep in a small closet and that they only gave him rice and water to eat.
When first responders arrived at the Osuna home in the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue in Meridian on the night of Sept. 2, Emrik was unresponsive, bruised and appeared to be malnourished, according to police and prosecutors. They took him to a nearby hospital, where he died in the early hours of Sept. 3.
From the beginning, Monique Osuna faced a first-degree murder charge. Tamera Kelly, the case’s prosecutor in her arguments for a high bond at the couple’s first appearance in court, painted Monique Osuna as the main abuser, with Erik Osuna taking a more passive role.
At that hearing Kelly said “he admitted … he did nothing to save his son.”
The Osunas are next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 9 for a preliminary hearing.