thumbnail_IMG_5299.jpg

Idaho Falls Crops Manager David Nielson sorts potatoes with local volunteers on the first day of harvest in 2022.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 24 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Let’s make one thing clear: Idaho is the undisputed OG spud state.

And public officials say Idaho’s reputation as the potato state won’t fade — even if in June, the Oregon Legislature adopted a resolution to make the potato its state vegetable.

thumbnail_IMG_5285.jpg

Volunteers at Idaho Falls Crops use a remote controlled machine to direct where the potatoes are placed. This cellar will be filled with 5 million pounds of potatoes.
Farm Family

Cut potatoes make their way along a conveyor in a processing building at Gross Farms in Wilder.
Farm Family

Doug Gross reaches in to break up a potato that is too large as it passes by on a conveyor in a processing building at Gross Farms in Wilder on Friday, April 7.

Recommended for you

Load comments