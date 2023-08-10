Caden Samples

Caden Samples, far left, was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while he was running on Sunday night. 

 screenshot/GoFundMe

Originally published Aug. 9 on KTVB.COM.

Tragedy struck Caldwell on Sunday evening, when a driver hit and killed a 16-year-old boy while he was running at Karcher Road and Indiana Avenue.

