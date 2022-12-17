Four Dead University of Idaho

This July 2022 photo provided by Jazzmin Kernodle shows University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, right, and Ethan Chapin on a boat on Priest Lake, in Idaho. Both students were among four found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13.

 Jazzmin Kernodle - handout one time use, Jazzmin Kernodle

MOSCOW — The family of Xana Kernodle has started a memorial endowment with the University of Idaho to fund scholarships for UI students.

According to a Facebook post, the Kernodle family will be matching dollar-to-dollar donations up to $10,000. Anyone willing can donate any amount they are comfortable with.

