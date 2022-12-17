This July 2022 photo provided by Jazzmin Kernodle shows University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, right, and Ethan Chapin on a boat on Priest Lake, in Idaho. Both students were among four found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW — The family of Xana Kernodle has started a memorial endowment with the University of Idaho to fund scholarships for UI students.
According to a Facebook post, the Kernodle family will be matching dollar-to-dollar donations up to $10,000. Anyone willing can donate any amount they are comfortable with.
Anyone willing to donate can contact the UI Foundation at 208-885-4000 to provide info over the phone. In addition, checks can be made out to “University of Idaho Foundation” and mailed to the address 875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143 Moscow, ID 83844-3143. Those donating should make sure to include “EE854 – Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment” in the memo line of the check.
“We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts,” Sheldon Kernodle said in a Facebook post. “At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation. I encourage everyone to share this post to spread the message as far as possible.”
Throughout the last month, police have received more than 2,770 calls to the MPD Tip Line, more than 2,645 emails to the email tip line, more than 1,084 digital media submissions to the FBI link and 113 pieces of physical evidence.
Information can be submitted through the following tip lines: