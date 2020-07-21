CALDWELL — Samantha Hickey, 45, was a nurse practitioner at St. Luke's Children's Pediatrics in Caldwell. She was described by her family as "a courageous person," an "extraordinary mother" and someone who cared deeply about her patients.
Hickey died on July 13 of heart complications related to COVID-19. When she died, Hickey was the youngest COVID-19 patient to die in Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.
Hickey's death left her husband, Robb Hickey, and four children wondering how this could have happened, as no one was aware of any underlying conditions she had, St. Luke's spokeswoman Anita Kissée previously told the media.
"My wife and my best friend was courageous and cared deeply about her community, her patients and her family and friends," Robb Hickey said. "She was always lending a hand. I love her deadly and there is a large void in our family."
On Tuesday, Robb Hickey and Rachel Seaman, Samantha Hickey's sister, spoke to Idaho media about her symptoms, experience in the hospital and what they hope people take away from her death.
Robb said the morning before his wife came home with symptoms, July 7, started like any other. She was excited to go to work at St. Luke's, she kissed her husband goodbye, said "I love you," and was out the door. That afternoon, she came home early and told her husband she felt like she had been "hit by a freight train."
Samantha was tested the next day for the novel coronavirus and received a positive result. He said his wife's symptoms were nausea, a dry cough and some muscle pains. At the end of the week, he said they both decided to take her to the hospital to help rehydrate her, since she had trouble drinking because of the nausea.
There were complications after Robb Hickey dropped her off at St. Luke's in Nampa. He said the virus had "set up shop" in Samantha's heart. As the hospital was transferring her to St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center, she had heart complications and died the morning of July 13 at St Luke's Meridian hospital.
Seaman said both she and Robb wanted to explain to the public that Samantha did not have underlying health issues that contributed to her death by coronavirus.
"She was training for a Spartan Race — I am not sure if you are familiar with what those are, but they are grueling obstacle courses," Robb said. "She was training for that. She was into yoga, biking, circuit training."
Before she contracted the virus, Samantha had studied every recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol for health workers during the pandemic, Seaman said. She understood the protocols and had some concern.
Robb said his wife wasn't scared of the virus, just concerned; she kept up on new information about the virus daily.
When asked about what she thought Hickey would want people to learn, Seaman said she thought her sister would tell people to "have a social respect, have a respect for fellow community members. Take the CDC protocols correctly. Samantha was about prevention, let's get ahead of things, we need to take care of ourselves and be healthy and comply with the necessary social respect and distance."
Robb Hickey, who is also in the medical field, reiterated, "If you are not going to stay home, follow the guidelines. Socially distance, wear a mask, stay at home if you don’t have to be out and be socially responsible. Wash hands frequently, early and often and be socially aware."
Samantha Hickey's family is accepting donations in honor of her memory for a scholarship fund that will help nursing students pay for school. Donations can be made at stlukesonline.org.
"Nursing was a passion of hers. It wasn’t her job, it was her calling," Seaman said. "We are putting together any donations people want to give, because we want to give that to people studying to become nurses."