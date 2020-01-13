BOISE — Police are asking residents throughout the city and even the Treasure Valley to search their properties for a Boise man with a past traumatic brain injury who has been missing nearly a month, while his family is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to his location.
Teo, 68, was last seen Dec. 19 leaving his home near Cole Road and Mountain View Drive. He has not been seen or heard from since then, according to police, who have not provided Teo's last name.
Now his relatives are asking Treasure Valley residents to help continue the search for the man, according to a Friday news release from the Boise Police Department.
Teo lives with the effects of a past traumatic brain injury and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, according to the release. He is, however, an engaging person, and his family expects he would try to talk to people, according to the release. His primary language is Spanish.
The search for Teo should not be confined to one area of the Treasure Valley. Police are asking residents across town and throughout the valley to search their properties and outbuildings for the man, who was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, jeans and a “fuzzy hat with ears," according to the release.
Police ask anyone with information of Teo’s whereabouts, or who may have spoken to him, to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.