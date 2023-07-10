Roberto Padilla Arguelles screenshot (copy)

The family of Roberto Padilla Argüelles has filed a lawsuit following his death in the 2021 Boise Towne Square mall shooting. 

 Screenshot

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 10 on KTVB.COM.

The family of a man shot and killed in the Oct. 25, 2021, attack at Boise Towne Square has filed a lawsuit, claiming mall management, police and prosecutors "failed to take any reasonable action" to protect people at the mall or take action in response to previous incidents involving the killer.

Recommended for you

Load comments