STAR — Deborah Hendrichs, 56, disappeared from Interstate 84 near Meacham, Oregon, on Jan. 11 after running out of gas. The Star woman has not been seen or heard from since, and those involved in her case say there are still plenty of unanswered questions.
According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Hendrichs drove off in her husband’s black Toyota RAV4, which they shared, following an argument early that morning. Exactly what pushed Hendrichs to leave her house, which her brother-in-law Tom Taylor described as her “safe haven,” is unknown.
An audio recording obtained by one of Hendrichs’ sisters indicates that an Oregon State Police trooper responding to a call from dispatch stating a woman was waiting for gas noticed a pickup truck parked behind Hendrichs’ SUV.
The trooper had approached Hendrichs’ vehicle from the opposite side of the freeway, driving east, forcing him to loop around before arriving on scene, roughly two hours northwest of Ontario.
Mississippi-based private investigator James Terry, who is working with one of Hendrichs’ sisters, said when the trooper arrived on scene, Hendrichs’ vehicle was unoccupied and the pickup truck was nowhere to be seen. Driving down the freeway at 70 mph, in the dark and with snow falling, the state trooper could not properly identify the truck.
The recording from Oregon Department of Transportation dispatch indicated a man, whom Terry identified as a snowplow driver that works with the department, called in to report Hendrichs’ SUV parked just past the fog line. The snowplow driver said he spoke with the woman in the SUV and she said she'd run out of gas. The driver asked dispatch to call Oregon State Police to do a welfare check and get Hendrichs some fuel.
The snowplow driver said he would set flares out and come back to check on the woman later. Roughly one minute later, the trooper radios that he’s driving east, and the Oregon Department of Transportation advises that the state police can’t bring fuel. The snowplow driver suggests that dispatch call a local service to get the woman some gasoline.
Two minutes later, the Department of Transportation dispatch calls Umatilla County indicating she needs clarification about what the trooper witnessed, because someone mentioned a pickup truck. According to Umatilla County dispatch, the trooper saw a pickup truck parked behind the RAV4, and the truck was no longer there when he arrived on scene.
“So my female operator from the RAV4 got a ride to get some gas?” asks the Oregon dispatch worker. Umatilla County answers, “That’s what it sounds like.”
Three minutes later, a sheriff's deputy in the area reported he had not yet located the driver of the RAV4. The Department of Transportation then spoke with the snowplow driver, who was told by the woman in the vehicle she had “help on the way” but didn’t have cellphone reception.
“I would imagine that she’s probably got a ride to get fuel,” he said.
According to information released by law enforcement, Hendrichs was wearing only one shoe when she left the house and took a blanket, which was used for the couple’s dog, from the vehicle. Two cellphones, one belonging to Hendrichs and the other to her husband, John Hendrichs, have not been recovered.
Terry said this week that a group of people experienced in metal detection will be going to the site in early April to search for Hendrichs' belongings.
Hendrichs’ sister Cindy Taylor and her husband, Tom, who are working with Terry, say the family has not been given access to John Hendrichs’ cellphone records. Asked why he has not turned them over to Deborah’s two sisters, John Hendrichs told the Idaho Press he had already provided them to police and is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Terry questions why law enforcement allegedly did not fingerprint the RAV4 or Deborah Hendrichs’ car keys before the SUV was returned to Star. John Hendrichs has since sold the vehicle, he confirmed, stating that the loss in income since Deborah’s disappearance made it impossible for him to maintain two vehicles.
The SUV is now out of state, he said, after John Hendrichs sold it to a man who bought the car for his son. Asked for information, Ada County Sheriff’s Office said it would not be discussing the case as it is an ongoing missing persons investigation.
On the day of Deborah Hendrichs’ disappearance, she was having mental health issues, John Hendrichs told Terry in a phone call shortly after her disappearance, according to Terry. Hendrichs confirmed to the Idaho Press that Deborah was displaying alarming behavior leading up to Jan. 11.
Deborah Hendrichs held a job at Les Schwab Tires for 37 years and is said to have been notably kind, loved by her colleagues and clients alike, and Taylor said her sister had no known mental health issues, though she was taking a week off from work before she went missing.
Cindy Taylor spoke to Deborah on Saturday, Jan. 9, two days before she disappeared. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary, she said. She was told after her sister’s disappearance that Deborah had been doing regular activities such as housework, grocery shopping, paying bills, and even put gas in her car the day before.
Hendrichs was concerned about the upcoming Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, her husband said. Cindy Taylor confirmed this, adding that everyone in the country had eyes on the presidential transition.
Terry, who spoke with John Hendrichs soon after his wife disappeared, said she woke her husband up at about 5 a.m. Jan. 11 and began a conversation about the government. Deborah Hendrichs then asked her husband to unplug all of the electronic devices, and to turn off their cellphones, which Hendrichs told Terry he placed on the kitchen table.
At some point, an altercation occurred. John Hendrichs told the investigator that Deborah indicated she was leaving, and that he tried to stop her, but she jumped on his back, on which he had just had surgery, and fled, leaving scratch marks on his face and back. A neighbor confirmed to the Taylors that she had seen scratch marks on John Hendrichs' left cheek.
At about 9 a.m., Terry said Deborah Hendrichs was seen leaving in the black SUV. A neighbor who was dropping her stepson off at his mother’s vehicle witnessed John Hendrichs running shirtless out the door, stating Deborah was having a mental breakdown and to call 911.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Deborah Hendrichs did not take her purse, warm clothes or essential medication. She ran out of gas at about 5 p.m. that day, according to Ada County Sheriff's office.
Doorbell camera footage obtained from a neighbor’s house across the street, which was turned over to Ada County by a neighbor, showed the black SUV leaving the driveway.
The neighbor has not allowed the family to review the footage themselves, Cindy Taylor said, adding that Ada County denied her public records request for the footage was denied.
Valley County Search and Rescue, a nonprofit volunteer rescue group, led a search in February in the wooded, mountainous area off the interstate where Deborah Hendrichs disappeared. The team, which is operating in collaboration with the Jon Francis Foundation and support from local law enforcement, found no footprints leading from the vehicle.
Both the search team and investigators suspect that Hendrichs’ body might be found in the area following a search planned for May, which will be completed in collaboration with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and six cadaver dogs when the snow begins to melt.
According to Terry, one of the theories is that Hendrichs walked away to avoid being seen, knelt down in the woods off the interstate, and got lost. But the person driving the pickup truck must have seen her, he said.
“He had to have seen her either out of the car, get out of the car and run, or took her somewhere. Or, maybe she knew the guy,” he said.
Terry has been trying to contact the detective working on the case for Ada County to confirm whether they are pursuing the pickup truck lead and has left numerous messages, but has not heard back, he said.
Tori Swan, a Valley County Search and Rescue volunteer who is coordinating the recovery effort, said the five dogs involved in the February search indicated interest in a very specific area, a few hundred square feet in size, but did not give a final alert indicating there was a body.
The patch was about 100 yards from the freeway where Deborah Hendrichs easily could have walked, Swan estimated, and said the team will be working from her last known position, which was the SUV.
While dogs can pick up scents under water and snow, the first search was done with 8-10 inches of snow on the ground and up to 2.5 feet in the deepest places, as well as 3-4 foot snow drifts. When the team returned to search the second day, an additional foot of snow had fallen in the area.
According to Cindy Taylor, the goal is to work together to find Deborah.
“We all have the common goal to find Debbie. I can’t emphasize enough how consuming, how devastating this has been. The worst part is the unknown, the helplessness, to know that she might not be here," she said.
Her husband, Tom, added, “We can’t wait two more months for the next search and find out she’s not there."
Asked what he wants the public to know, John Hendrichs said mental health awareness is important.
“If you see or even think there’s a family member struggling, please reach out and get them the help they need,” he said.