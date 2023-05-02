Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KUNA — With all the growth the Treasure Valley has experienced in the last 50 years, fewer people have a direct connection with Idaho farms and agriculture. Jim and Hillary Lowe have taken it upon themselves to provide that connection to locals.

“It’s hard to think of Idaho without agriculture because it is just such a part of the place,” Jim Lowe said. “People have come here to Idaho because they want an Idaho life and they can come out and and we can be their destination.”

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments