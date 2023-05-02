KUNA — With all the growth the Treasure Valley has experienced in the last 50 years, fewer people have a direct connection with Idaho farms and agriculture. Jim and Hillary Lowe have taken it upon themselves to provide that connection to locals.
“It’s hard to think of Idaho without agriculture because it is just such a part of the place,” Jim Lowe said. “People have come here to Idaho because they want an Idaho life and they can come out and and we can be their destination.”
Spring on the Farm is a new experiment for Lowe Family Farms, featuring baby animals and their mothers, blooming flowers and spring bites. The spring celebration is about more than selling tickets — it’s about the foundation of Idaho.
“It connects Idahoans to their roots of agriculture,” Hillary Lowe said. “That’s what is really is important to our state.”
According to Hillary Lowe, this is the farm’s second time holding the spring celebration. Lowe Family Farm has celebrated harvest season during fall since 1997.
“This is new for us,” Hillary Lowe said. “We thought it would be nice for guests to see and get a feel for what the farm is like in the spring ... the new growth, the planting, the new babies that are born on the farm.”
Before beginning Lowe Family Farms, Jim discovered his passion for agritourism through corn mazes. Spring on the Farm felt like a natural extension of their usual harvest season celebration.
“The fall has a signature draw to it and it’s something that we celebrate in our culture and rightfully so,” Jim said. “But the spring has its own excitement. It’s fresh growth. It’s optimism. It’s hope for the future. It’s looking forward.”
Spring on the Farm gives locals the opportunity to see more of the farm’s process: watching farmers work the fields and planting for harvest.
“It is a grounding connection to where we live, to our sense of place, to who we are here, both for Idahoans that have been here for generations, but also for people who are new to the valley or coming here,” Jim Lowe said.
Every year, the farm gets a new start.
“I love the seasonality of what we do, because we get a fresh crack at it every year,” Jim said. “It’s a fresh start and I think that is something that maybe is lost a little bit in today’s world. People start sometimes feeling like they’re just in this never-ending churn of life.”
The farm can provide the opportunity for people to get a new perspective, and more importantly, get outside.
“I’m no mental health expert, but based on my own experience, when the sun’s shining and you get out in some fresh air, that’s always rejuvenating,” Jim Lowe said. “It’s getting out and being active and especially when we’re coming off cold winters, when a lot of people spend a lot of time and indoors.”
Since it is a newer event for the farm, it’s had a slower pace than harvest season.
“Right now the farm is really green, there’s new things growing. You’ll see the track the farmers and the tractor out in the field disking and plowing and possibly planting at this time,” Lowe said.
Guests can create their own bouquet of tulips to take home in mason jars, Lowe said.
“There’s really something for everyone,” Lowe said. “Life is super busy ... I think that our guests really enjoy unwinding and settling down. There’s open space for kids to run. It’s a safe place, it’s family friendly. There’s good food, so you can eat while you’re here and enjoy some time and a meal with your friends or your family in a little bit slower paced environment.”
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.