Throughout the pandemic, some of the most impacted Idahoans are those who live in long-term care facilities and their families. Because of the close quarters and high-risk populations, these facilities were closed to visitors for months. Even now in Stage 4 of Idaho's reopening plan, facilities must close to visitors if there is an active case of COVID-19, which, as of July 31, was true for 67 facilities. 

Idahoans who either live in a long-term care facility or have a loved one who does, we want to hear from you about your experience during the pandemic.

Please email reporter Rachel Spacek at rspacek@idahopress.com or call her at 208-465-8017 to contribute to the story. Some questions we have are:

  • How have you been able to communicate with your loved ones?
  • What have the past few months been like for you and your family, particularly when visits were not allowed? 
  • What are your worries as we go through the pandemic and as you or your loved one is in a care facility?
  • Has your family found creative ways to stay connected during this time? If so, please share what those are.
  • What long-term care facility do you or your loved one reside in? (Optional) 
  • How have you been notified about active cases?

Please include your name and phone number in your email or call as well. A reporter may contact you with further questions.

