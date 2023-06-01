Trans rally 4

A crowd gathers before a rally in support of transgender rights outside the Idaho Capitol in this 2020 file photo. 

 Tommy Simmons/Idaho Press

BOISE (AP) — The families of two transgender teenagers filed a lawsuit Thursday to block enforcement of Idaho's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors.

The ban, which was signed into law in April and scheduled to take effect in January 2024, violates the federal constitutional guarantee of equal protection for the teens and due process for their parents, the families said in the filing in U.S. District Court.

