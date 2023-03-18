The Meridian Library District Board of Trustees will have two spots up in May — one six-year term and one four-year term.
Currently, those spots are filled by Josh Cummings and Destinie Hart, who were appointed last year after two other trustees vacated their seats.
“The next trustee election is in May 16,” Meridian Library Board of Trustees Chair Megan Larsen previously told the Idaho Press. “Two seats will be on the ballot and residents can vote for the candidates that best represent what they value about the library.”
The deadline to file for the election was Friday at 5 p.m. — by then four people had filed, according to the Ada County Elections website.
Meridian’s library board, like many others, is non-partisan. In the past, very little attention has been paid to positions like these.
For example, Ada County canceled the elections for school board and library board trustees in 2017 because the candidates in the races didn’t face any challengers.
But there’s been a lot of focus on public entities recently, including libraries. Polarizing politics over the last few years have meant many believe there is no such thing as neutrality and some people are showing up to things like libraries with their political perspectives in tow.
“This is uncharted territory, for sure,” Hart said. “Unfortunately, the political environment has really distracted from the important work that the library is doing.”
In recent weeks, a group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Meridian has filed a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District, citing the libraries’ books that contain material that is harmful to minors. A public hearing will be held Monday on the petition to determine whether it will appear on the November ballot.
Who filed to run?
Hart filed to keep her seat, and specifically for a six-year term. David Tizekker, a local financial executive and insurance agent, filed for a four-year term. As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Xavier Torres and Michael “Pops” Mullen also filed for the six-year term. Biographical information about the latter two was not immediately available.
Tizekker has described himself as a libertarian on social media. Tizekker in 2021 also shared a post from PragerU that said “Which poses a bigger threat to the black communities? Racism? Or the absence of fathers?” PragerU is a non-profit whose founder’s goal is to influence people to adopt “Judeo-Christian and American values.”
Tizekker appears to have supported former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s run for governor. He also shared at least two clips from The Stew Peters Show. Stew Peters is a conspiracy theorist, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
On April Fool’s Day for multiple years, he has posted “Happy National Atheist Day!”
Tizekker did not return requests for comment.
“Still looking to serve,” Tizekker wrote on Facebook in 2020.
Hart said in an interview that she’s always been a library patron. She said libraries were always meaningful to her growing up in a low-income household.
“It occurred to me as a child, standing in this room full of books, that this was available to me,” Hart said. “All of the stories and all the knowledge contained in this library was all available to me and I just felt so lucky and so fortunate.”
She said it’s a unique time to be a library trustee and it’s not an easy time to step up for the position.
“I feel very, very strongly about the community’s access to all of the resources that the library provides,” Hart said.
Ideology creeps in
Meridian’s non-partisan positions and elections have become more contentious and politicized in recent years — mainly starting with Concerned Citizens of Meridian co-founder Mike Hon’s run for Meridian City Council in 2021. Hon was not elected.
This trend continued last year — when around a dozen people applied for the two spots now currently filled by Cummings and Hart.
Three of them were co-founders of the Concerned Citizens of Meridian, which recently brought a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District. Another is known to be associated with Hon.
One co-founder, David McLeod, wrote in his 2022 application that “a library should be a safe place of learning for everyone.” Another applicant and co-founder, Michael Luis wrote that he had “a keen sense of the Meridian Libraries crucial role for young people.”
“As a library member I am aware of the crucial role the library could play as a welcoming public resource for the community and civic gathering, art, business building networking, research, classes and other various activates,” Luis wrote.
Another Meridianite, Roger DeAmicis, also applied. DeAmicis testified in 2018 against the ordinance banning discrimination based on gender or sexuality and has donated to Hon’s 2021 city council campaign.
In his 2022 application, DeAmicis wrote that he wanted to “promote a learning space for the public, for childern and adults, that is safe and acadmicially (enriching).”
Philip Reynolds, another co-founder, wrote in 2022 that he believes it is a civic responsibility to serve the community.
“Reading is the cornerstone for learning and retaining knowledge,” Reynolds wrote. “It’s also a great way to relax and experience life through the words of others.”
Support
Local officials previously told the Idaho Press they aren’t concerned about anti-library bills and groups, pointing in part to high community support.
That support was echoed in hundreds of emails to the Ada County Commissioners, including from former Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd, the current mayor and city council as well as Councilmember Joe Borton, individually.
“I found the library transparent and responsive to questions and have found the Board as well,” de Weerd said. “This coming May, there will be Board elections at the Meridian Library District. Let the people of the MLD speak with their votes of the library they want to see in the future!”