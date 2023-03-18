Meridian Library

A wide selection of books fill the Meridian Library in this May 5, 2022, file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Meridian Library District Board of Trustees will have two spots up in May — one six-year term and one four-year term.

Currently, those spots are filled by Josh Cummings and Destinie Hart, who were appointed last year after two other trustees vacated their seats.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

