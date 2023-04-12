Originally published April 11 on KTVB.COM.
The victim crisis center Faces of Hope announced that it will be opening a new satellite location in Meridian this fall. Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said the center is a valuable resource.
"This new location brings a valuable resource to our community and represents the strong relationship between Faces of Hope and the Meridian Police Department," Simison said. "It brings awareness, encourages citizens to report abuse, and increases the understanding that there is help available and no one has to live in fear. I applaud Faces of Hope for this new facility, and their commitment to help break the cycle of domestic violence."
The new location is funded by the Faces of Hope Foundation and, just like the downtown Boise location, the center will offer free stabilizing services for victims of abuse.
According to a press release from Faces of Hope, over half of the people that used the services last year were from Ada County. The center said many victims didn't return for follow-up services because the downtown location was too far away.
"We know that reaching out and asking for help can be traumatic enough by itself," the press release stated. "We don't want traffic, parking, travel time, or time off work to be barriers to community members receiving the help they need to travel down the path to freedom and breaking the cycle of generation domestic violence abuse or healing from the trauma of a sexual assault."
People who want more information, or help with abuse, can go to facesofhopevictimcenter.org.
