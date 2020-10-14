Faces of Hope is holding its annual Light of Hope Three-Day Giving Challenge, now online. Funds will “ensure Faces of Hope continues to provide trauma-informed informed care for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and elder abuse –immediately and at no cost.” The Three-Day Giving Challenge Oct. 20-22
In 2019, the needs of over 2,300 adults and children who experienced trauma were met, according to the website. The event is presented by Regence Blueshield of Idaho. More information is at facesofhopevictimcenter.org/event-information.
“We have always relied on gifts from the community to support the work of Faces of Hope, and your donation — at any level — has never been more critical than it is right now,” organizers stated.
Wednesday
Idaho Press media partner KTVB is hosting a debate Oct. 14 with U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and Democrat Aaron Swisher, candidates for Idaho’s 2nd congressional district. This debate will be live at 7 p.m. at Channel 7.2 and on KTVB’s website, mobile app and YouTube channel.
Garden City — Safe Driving Program — safety, training and risk management services for fleet professionals and drivers of all vehicle types — Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — The city of Nampa is hosting a Community Food Distribution 2–7 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. “There are no qualifications for food boxes beyond a stated need for food assistance.”
Online — Centennial Job Corps virtual information meeting, tour (Nampa) 2 p.m.
Online — Dungeons & Dragons, 3:30 p.m., Star Branch Library, Victory Branch Library, Hidden Springs Library. Ada Community Libraries.
Online — Jessica Day George — Rider’s Reign, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Middleton — Teen Council, 4 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Online — Teen Financial Literacy Workshop Series, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Kids Craft, 4:30 pm, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch Library, Hidden Springs Library. Ada Community Libraries.
Online — History Happy Hour: Hispanic Heritage Month, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum.
Thursday
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 9:30 a.m., 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Free Webinar on Dementia Care with Autumn Wind & Karcher Estates, noon, Prestige Care.
Boise — Hoptober Freshtival, 3 p.m., Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St.
Online — First Steps to Starting a Business, 4:30 p.m., Nampa Public Library.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise, 6 p.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets required and available at zooboise.org.
Caldwell — Downtown Get Down at Indian Creek Plaza, 6 p.m., 208—649—5010 120 S. Kimball Ave.