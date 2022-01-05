BOISE — The organization Faces of Hope, which helps community members who have experienced interpersonal violence, has received donations from Hubble Homes and the Nagel Foundation to fund two Victim Advocate positions and emergency services programs.
Hubble Homes donated $70,000 and the Nagel Foundation donated $42,350.
“On behalf of Faces of Hope, we cannot say thank you enough,” said Carolyn Holly, Faces of Hope’s board president, in a news release from the organization. “Because of donations like this, victims of interpersonal violence can come through one door and receive services at no cost to them.”
The organization’s victim advocates provide a variety of information and support services to victims, including conducting intake procedures in person and over the phone, helping with safety planning, and assisting with filling out emergency protection orders, the release says.
“Our Victim Advocates are very much like front-line workers,” said Paige Dinger, Faces of Hope’s executive director. “They are the first face survivors see when they come to our Center and the first person to provide them with immediate, trauma-informed care.”
The donation from Hubble Homes comes from the sale of its Hubble Hero House, as well as the company’s 47 trade partners, the release said. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale went to seven different Treasure Valley nonprofit organizations, according to the release.
The Nagel Foundation supports organizations that “benefit people and promote the common good,” according to its website.
