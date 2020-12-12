BOISE — The vandalism of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise with swastikas last week touched a nerve for Idahoans, because the memorial is not just any public park. The story of how it got there and why is one of Idahoans from all walks of life, and especially Idaho schoolchildren, coming together to stand up against racial hatred and anti-Semitism and in favor of human rights.
The memorial came about after a traveling exhibit about Anne Frank drew more than 46,000 visitors to the Idaho State Museum in a single month in Boise in 1995. It countered a national narrative; at the time, Idaho was receiving national attention for being the home of the Aryan Nations, a neo-Nazi group that had first built a compound in North Idaho in the 1970s.
In 1986, the Aryan Nations set off four bombs in Coeur d’Alene, one of them at the home of a local Catholic priest, Bill Wassmuth. He was the leader of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, a human rights advocacy group that led opposition to the neo-Nazi racists in the community’s midst. He became even more vocal after the bombing, and was instrumental in a lawsuit that bankrupted the Aryan Nations in 2000. Its compound was demolished in favor of a peace park.
The outpouring of support for the traveling Anne Frank exhibit led to formation of the Human Rights Education Center, now the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which developed school curriculum, educational programs and the permanent memorial.
The memorial is an educational park dedicated in 2002, funded by contributions from more than 3,000 individuals and corporations. Schoolchildren across the state collected coins to fund a life-sized, $42,000 bronze sculpture of Anne Frank, the young Holocaust victim whose diary is among the world’s most widely-read books and has been translated into more than 60 languages. In her diary, Frank famously wrote, “I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
The site functions as an outdoor classroom, a place of contemplation, a tourist attraction, a gathering place and a monument.
Located along the Boise River Greenbelt in downtown Boise, the memorial features the statue of Anne, peering out a window; inspiring quotes from more than 60 of the world’s humanitarian leaders; benches and reading areas; an outdoor classroom named for the late Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler; marble tablets engraved with the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, one of the few places in the world where the full declaration is on permanent public display; waterfalls; reflecting ponds; serene landscaping; and several other features aimed at contemplation, inspiration and human rights. It is the only permanent Anne Frank memorial in the United States.
After vandals plastered large swastika stickers accompanied by the slogan “WE ARE EVERYWHERE” all over the memorial, including on the bronze diary, the community outpouring in support of the memorial has been “overwhelming,” said Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center.
Support and financial donations for the memorial have flowed in from all of Idaho and across the country. A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by local branding firm Oliver Russell to raise money for a security system met its goal in less than 24 hours. Chobani donated $20,000; Micron matched that Friday, plus another $20,000 donation to the Idaho Jewish Assistance League.
“The tagline on the stickers was ‘We Are Everywhere,’” Prinzing said. “We’re now taking ownership of that, because we’re finding we are everywhere as a community for kindness and compassion.” The center will host a “We Are Everywhere” virtual vigil for the memorial 7 p.m. Monday. All funds raised beyond the cost of the new security system will go for educational programming on human rights.
“It’s hit a raw nerve,” Prinzing said. “I think people are tired of the hate and the division.” He noted that the vandalism came “on top of the Central District Health meeting” this week, which was canceled amid loud protests at board members’ homes. “Folks have said enough, enough already,” Prinzing said.
“We can’t just say we’re a welcoming community or that we’re nice, we have to show it,” he said. “We have to stand up for one another.”
NO WORD FROM MCGEACHIN
Under the Idaho Public Records Act, I obtained the emails from the governor’s office about a statement that went out, led by the Idaho Republican Party and endorsed by two party officials, the governor, the congressional delegation and five area mayors, decrying both the vandalism to the Anne Frank Memorial and the protests at Central Health District board members’ homes. The original version of the statement showed it was to be signed by the party officials, Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, and Idaho Democratic Party officials. McLean and the Democrats issued their own statements instead.
I requested comment from McGeachin Friday as to why she declined to sign the GOP statement and whether she had anything to say about the vandalism at the memorial. She never responded.
GOP WOMEN LEADERS IN THE IDAHO SENATE
Despite getting stumped about this on Idaho Reports a week ago on Idaho Public TV (I’m mortified), I can report that Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the new Idaho Senate assistant majority leader, is by no means the first woman in Idaho’s Senate GOP leadership. Here are four women who served as GOP Senate leaders in recent decades: Joyce McRoberts, majority leader until 1994; Mary Hartung, assistant majority leader through 1995; Sheila Sorensen, majority caucus chair in 1994-95; and Judi Danielson, majority caucus chair through 2001.
However, no women have served in Senate GOP leadership since Danielson left the Senate in 2001 due to her appointment to the Northwest Power Planning Council, a gap of nearly two decades before Lee won her leadership post.