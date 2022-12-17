BOISE — Last week, Mountain States Policy Center, a think tank whose motto is “Free Markets First” and which just launched in Idaho this fall, released its first Idaho poll, something the group says it plans to do every other year prior to the legislative session.
An interesting thing about the results: They appear to clash sharply with another independent Idaho poll, with a larger sample size, that was released just a month earlier, on the issue of “school choice” or private-school vouchers, a hot political issue among GOP legislators of late.
The Mountain States poll, conducted by GS Strategy with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9% and a sample size of 400, asked nine questions, including several about education. Here’s the one on “school choice:”
“Generally speaking, do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of ‘school choice’ as an education policy. If you aren’t sure or never heard of school choice, just say so.” The group reported that its results came in at 40% favorable, 13% unfavorable, and 35% “never heard of.”
Then it asked if respondents would support “education savings accounts” to “allow parents to take all of the state funding for public education and spend it on the school or program of their family’s choosing.” The group reported its results showed 47% support and 40% opposition. No mention was made in either question about public funding going to private or home schools, which is the key point lawmakers have been debating.
Just a month earlier, a poll commissioned by the Idaho Statesman newspaper and conducted by SurveyUSA asked a random sample of 550 Idahoans, “Should taxpayer money be used to help residents pay for private school educations? Or Not?” The Statesman reported that 63% of respondents said no, while just 23% said yes.
Boise State University Associate Professor of Political Science Jeff Lyons, whose research focuses on public opinion, said both polls have valid weighted samples. The big difference is in the wording of the questions.
“Especially on a topic like this, and I think actually that first question about ‘school choice’ that the Mountain States Policy Center has, where 35% said they’ve never heard of it phrased that way, is important,” Lyons said. That means that while this is an important issue from a policy perspective, he said, “a lot of folks don’t have super-clear, well-formed opinions about this. That kind of opens the door to these question-wording effects.”
“School choice” has also been the rallying cry for years in Idaho behind the movement to launch public charter schools, magnet schools and career-technical academies, all of which have happened, and none of which provide public money to private schools.
Lyons said in his view, neither poll is “necessarily asking the wrong question, but they are framing the issue differently.” As a result, he said, “Where it leaves us is being really uncertain about what the public actually thinks about this.”
“What I would like to see is maybe a question that combines these two,” Lyons said, “that is, giving parental choice, but what that means is giving public money to private schools.”
That might get closer to a full measure of public opinion on the issue, he said. “If you just ask about public money to private schools, people don’t like that idea. And that’s what we’re seeing in the Statesman poll. But if you say, OK, you don’t like that idea, but what if that’s what parents want? … That’s where the other question is coming in. So if you were to provide the two wordings, you’d probably get an answer somewhere in the middle there.”
However, he noted, “So much of this is just a function of people not entirely knowing that much about this issue.”
The issue of the wording of the questions in the Mountain States poll also was raised by a commenter on the group’s website, who responded to a poll question about income taxes. That question said, “Nearby states like Utah and Arizona have lower income tax rates than Idaho. Knowing this, do you think Idaho should eliminate its state income tax, reduce it, or leave it as is at a flat rate of 5.8%?” Results showed 39% chose “reduce it,” 37% chose leave as flat rate of 5.8%, and 11% chose “eliminate it.”
The commenter wrote, “Excellent survey. However, starting the question about income taxes by saying ‘Nearby states like Arizona and Utah have lower income taxes than Idaho’ likely biased the results. And even if it didn’t, it’s such an absurd way to start the question it likely discredits the results in the eyes of a serious researcher. Disclosure: I think income taxes should be lowered.”
Lyons agreed. “If you took out that wording, you probably would see a different answer.”
“I wouldn’t probably call it exactly a ‘push poll,’” he said, which is a term for a poll designed to push respondents toward a certain answer. “But I think what’s important to do with all these sorts of things is to try to understand the perspectives of whoever it is that’s commissioning a survey.”
“If I were writing the question, I probably wouldn’t put in the Utah and Arizona stuff into the question like that,” he said.
Lyons helped oversee the Boise State Public Policy Survey for several years, an influential annual statewide public policy survey with a sample size of 1,000, and now chairs Boise State’s political science department. He noted that both the Statesman poll and the Mountain States poll yielded results on some questions that were similar to results the BSU survey has found over the years, including strong support for increasing funding for schools.
The Mountain States poll also found 82% support for requiring all government meetings to be livestreamed and recorded for later viewing, as many were during the pandemic; and mixed views on whether Idaho should look to a per-mile tax rather than gas taxes to fund roads as more drivers move to electric vehicles.
The poll also included this education question: “In the past 6 years, the State of Idaho has increased funding for K-12 public education by 90%. Do you support or oppose these increases in funding for education?” The results: 81% chose support, with just 12% opposed.
The Statesman poll found 68% support for legalizing medical marijuana in Idaho (the question: “Should the use of marijuana for medical purposes be legal in Idaho? Or against the law?”); 60% support for Idaho law to “protect people from discrimination based on their sexual orientation” and 52% on gender identity; and included extensive polling on abortion, which found 85% of respondents said abortion should be legal in Idaho “to preserve the health of the mother,” though current Idaho law banning abortion doesn’t include that exception. That point is at the heart of multiple pending court challenges of Idaho’s abortion laws.
The Statesman poll also found that 58% of its respondents said the state of Idaho spends too little money on public education, and just 8% said it spends too much.
The Mountain States poll is published at the group’s website, mountainstatespolicy.org. The Statesman detailed its poll results in a series of seven stories published in November, and posted both the stories and the poll results on its website at idahostatesman.com.
Lyons said he was glad to see the additional polling in Idaho. “If you ask it this way, this is what you see, but if you ask it this other way, you see this. … So there is value, I think, in having folks slice it different ways and see how that moves opinion around,” he said.
The BSU survey typically has about a 3% margin of error because of its larger sample size, but Lyons said the samples used in both the other polls this fall were valid. “When they ask the same questions, you see very similar results,” he said. “So that’s telling me there isn’t a problem with their sample at all.”
This year’s BSU Public Policy Survey will be released in mid-January.
VOTING
BOTH WAYS
After the Idaho Capitol Sun reported last week that 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson would be out from Nov. 29 through the end of the year due to surgery and would be having 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher cast his votes by proxy, I wondered if that meant that Fulcher essentially voted both ways on the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified same-sex and interracial marriage rights. The answer was yes.
Fulcher voted against the bill for himself, and also in favor for Simpson. Under proxy voting rules, there’s no choice; the proxy must cast the vote as the absent member directs.
In the past, Simpson has cast proxy votes for Fulcher as well when he was out. Nikki Wallace, spokeswoman for Simpson, said Simpson has remained engaged while recovering and has participated remotely in numerous negotiating meetings on current business in Congress. “Mike told me he really appreciates Russ voting for him,” she said.