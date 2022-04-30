BOISE — Shelby Rognstad believes that Idaho Democrats have their best chance of winning back the governorship since 1994, when the current all-GOP streak in the Idaho governor’s office started.
Democrats had served as governor of Idaho – Cecil Andrus, then John Evans, then Cecil Andrus again – for the previous 24 years. But since that year, only Republicans have held the post.
Rognstad, the mayor of Sandpoint who is running for governor as a write-in on the Democratic ticket, bases his theory on the current division in the Idaho GOP between the surging far right and the more mainstream conservative Republicans.
“I believe this election is the best chance the Democrats have to win in a long time, precisely because the conservatives have been splitting the vote,” he said during an interview in Boise last week, while he was in town to campaign. “The Republican Party is in an all-out war. Gov. (Brad) Little is caught in the middle.”
Little, a Republican, is facing an eight-way GOP primary on May 17, with challengers including sitting GOP Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, businessman Ed Humphreys, Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and more.
“He walks and talks like a moderate, but increasingly he’s behaving like an extremist, with legislation he’s endorsing,” Rognstad charges, pointing to SB 1309, the Texas-style abortion lawsuits bill that Little signed into law this spring only to face an immediate court challenge; SB 1011 in 2021 on ballot initiatives, which the Idaho Supreme Court unanimously overturned as an unconstitutional infringement on citizens’ rights to initiative and referendum; and HB 475, a bill from Little’s administration that passed the House this year but died quietly without a hearing in the Senate, seeking to repeal a longstanding but apparently never-used law about private militias. The administration’s military division had identified the law as archaic.
“He’s demonstrating himself, in my view, to be a very weak governor, unable to stand up to the extremists in his party,” Rognstad said. “This split in the Republican Party means that we’re going to have a three-way race in November.”
That’s a reference to the independent candidacy of anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, who initially was running for governor as a Republican, but dropped out of the GOP race and instead filed to run in November as an independent.
That, Rognstad said, “will give the Democrats their best chance to elect a governor in a long time.” But he said that’s only if their nominee is “a qualified and experienced candidate.”
Rognstad puts himself in that category, having been campaigning since November and raising more than $100,000 before flubbing his filing on March 11, when he was disqualified from appearing on the Democratic primary ballot because state records showed he was registered as a Republican. He’s now running an active campaign as a write-in, running against political newcomer Stephen Heidt, a teacher from Marsing who is the lone candidate who will appear on the Democratic primary ballot for governor. Rognstad just wrapped up a series of mostly virtual town-hall meetings in all 44 counties.
“Everyone assumes there’s no alternative to Republicans winning in Idaho,” he argues. “But right now they’re their own worst enemy. I would hope that Democrats would recognize that this is our opportunity to win the governorship this year, to win a statewide election. Of course, we can only do that if we vote our values.”
That would mean voting in the Democratic primary – not the Republican primary. But there’s some irony in Rognstad advocating that, when it was his own registration as a Republican that tripped up his filing for office this spring.
Rognstad said he thought he’d changed his affiliation back to Democratic when he announced for governor in November, but state records said otherwise. He said he’d registered as a Republican because for years in his North Idaho district, “the only choice to be made is on the Republican ticket” when it came to primary elections.
He said he doesn’t blame any Democrat for doing that. “I think we all have the right and the responsibility to be engaged in the electoral process,” Rognstad said. “So I don’t blame anybody or fault anybody for registering as a Republican just to vote in an election.”
This time, he said, “What’s different is Democrats can actually win in the general. But we can only do that if we have an electable candidate.”
He argues that when it comes to issues like education, housing and health care, “I represent the values of not only most Democrats, but most Idahoans.”
Boise State University political scientist Stephane Witt is dubious of the theory. She notes there’s some precedent for such a thing happening at the national level, notably when Bill Clinton defeated incumbent George H.W Bush in the 1992 presidential race with independent Ross Perot taking 19% of the popular vote, leaving Bush with 38% and Clinton with 43%.
“I don’t have much of a sense of how Ammon Bundy polls,” Witt said. “There’s a certain portion of the electorate that his legal troubles seem pretty cool to, but others are likely dismayed.”
The highest vote tally since 1994 for a Democratic nominee for governor of Idaho was 44.1% for Jerry Brady in 2006; since then, Democratic nominees have polled between 33 and 39%.
LITTLE ON SIGNING BILLS
Last week, I finally got an interview with Gov. Brad Little about his campaign, several days after my story about the race had already run. I took the opportunity to ask him, among other topics, why he’s signed multiple bills that he’s expressed strong disagreement with in signing letters to lawmakers, even saying they’re likely unconstitutional.
“I can sign a bill and say, ‘Look, this bill was not perfect, here’s some things I think we need to work on,’” Little said. “A lot of my signing letters were objecting to the fiscal note … and that doesn’t get as much attention as those other ones.”
As for constitutionality, he said, “That’s obviously for the judicial branch to determine.”
“That option I have of writing a note about it is, I think, fair to me and I think fair to the legislators,” he said. “With the Idaho Legislature, sometimes I have a lot of input. Sometimes I don’t have enough. But that’s the way our three branches of government work. They write laws, I implement laws, and the courts interpret laws. It’s a pretty good system.”
LITTLE ON ‘HARPOONING’
I also asked Little what it’s been like to have a lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, who’s been running against him much of the time he’s been in office, though the two are both Republicans. “I would prefer it not be that way,” he said. “I’d prefer she wasn’t harpooning me every time I turn around.”
“Having been a lieutenant governor, having worked with a governor when we had a great working relationship, I prefer that,” said Little, who served multiple terms as lieutenant governor before being elected governor in 2018. Asked if the situation has made it harder to govern, he said, “It hasn’t made it easier.”